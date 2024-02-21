Nuiva brings the power of AI to life in real solutions

We see AI as being a critical component across our entire portfolio.

Unlocking the power of AI to help network operators manage their networks with new solutions that finally deliver on the industry's much-anticipated promises.

The time for talk ends now and we are walking the walk by delivering real solutions that maximize the exceptional benefits that AI can bring to our customers and their subscribers.” — Chris Pupia, Chief Commercial Officer

LUXEMBOURG, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuiva announces its launch of OSS transformation solutions utilizing AI to optimize network operators' service delivery, increase agility and reduce operational costs at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), 26-29 February in Barcelona - Hall 5 (5B41, Stand 19).

With over 20 years of critically acclaimed experience in delivering critical NGOSS and advanced cloud and security software solutions to many of the world’s leading network operators and mobile service providers, Nuiva specializes in supporting customers’ OSS transformation journeys by providing unrivaled network inventory and asset visibility, financial lifecycle management, and network configuration capabilities.

“There has been so much noise in our industry over the last 6 or 7 years but it has been nothing more than talk, with no concrete delivery of solutions that truly utilize AI. The time for talk ends now and we are walking the walk by delivering real solutions that maximize the exceptional benefits that AI can bring to our customers and their subscribers.” said Chris Pupia, Chief Commercial Officer at Nuiva.

“We’ve been working tirelessly to strengthen and grow our businesses by investing in both our core product portfolio and in the development of new and advanced technology solutions and AI is central to our current and future roadmaps. Our portfolio of scalable solutions has been at the heart of our customers' inventory and asset management operations, as they have been for over two decades, and unlike our competitors, we are uniquely placed to gather data with more parameters across all network elements and domains – both physical and logical,” continued Pupia. “We’ve initially focused on delivering AI capabilities in our predictive maintenance, automated incident resolution, network anomaly detection and dynamic resource optimization solutions, but see AI as being a critical component across our entire portfolio. MWC represents a fantastic opportunity for us to show the progress we’ve made with our AI capabilities and demonstrate how we are serving the evolving needs of our customers as they strive to optimize their operations, more effectively manage their resources, and better serve their subscribers.”