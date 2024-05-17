Endorsements from Progreso Latino PAC
Endorsements from Progreso Latino PAC highlight support for candidates dedicated to advancing Latino community interests and promoting equitable policies.SHERWOOD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Progreso Latino PAC is proud to announce its list of endorsements for candidates dedicated to advancing Latino community interest and promoting equitable policies.
Representative Janelle Bynum for Congressional District 5
Senator James Manning for Secretary of State
Pete Grabiel for House District 33
Christine Drazen for House District 51
George Carrillo, President of Progreso Latino PAC, emphasizes the importance of supporting these candidates in the upcoming election. "As President of Progreso Latino PAC, I firmly believe in supporting candidates who are committed to advancing the interests of our community. These endorsed candidates have demonstrated a dedication to equitable policies and the well-being of the Latino community. I encourage everyone to support them with your vote on May 21st.
Voting is not just a right, but a privilege that empowers us to shape our future. It's crucial to make your voice heard. I urge everyone to exercise this privilege and vote on May 21st."
