Progreso Advocacy Coalition Sponsors Oregon Treasurer Debate on May 2nd 6:00 PM
Treasurer Candidates Tackle Tough Questions in Upcoming Debate on May 2nd at 6:00 PM. Watch Live on YouTube Channel @OregonLegacySHERWOOD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Progreso Advocacy Coalition is proud to announce that they will be sponsoring the Oregon Treasurer Debate between Jeff Gudman and Senator Elizabeth Steiner on May 2nd at 6pm. The debate will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel @OregonLegacy , providing a platform for voters to hear directly from the candidates and make informed decisions in the upcoming election.
The Progreso Advocacy Coalition is a non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting civic engagement and advocating for progressive policies in Oregon. As part of their mission, they have organized this debate to give voters the opportunity to hear from both candidates and understand their stances on important issues related to the state's finances.
The debate will be moderated by CEO, George Carrillo, and will cover a range of topics including the state's budget, investments, and economic recovery plans. Both candidates will have the opportunity to present their ideas and respond to questions from the moderator.
The Progreso Advocacy Coalition is committed to promoting transparency and accountability in government, and this debate is a crucial step in achieving that goal. By sponsoring this event, they hope to encourage voter participation and ensure that the voices of Oregonians are heard in the decision-making process. The debate will also be available for viewing after the live-stream on the @OregonLegacy, YouTube channel and OpenSignal, for those who are unable to tune in at the scheduled time.
For more information about the Progreso Advocacy Coalition and their upcoming events, please visit their website at www.progresoac.org. Don't miss this opportunity to hear directly from the candidates and make an informed decision in the Oregon treasurer election. Tune in to the @OregonLegacy YouTube channel on May 2nd at 6pm to watch the debate live.
