Permutable AI reveals worst perceived pharmaceutical companies for governance based on news sentiment analysis.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pharmaceutical industry is facing a challenging period, marked by increased public scrutiny and regulatory oversight. This week in particular, the industry has been shaken by the news of a fatal incident involving a 16-year-old boy who died after receiving Pfizer’s experimental therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
In light of this, Permutable AI, a company at the forefront of AI-driven data intelligence, has used advanced sentiment analysis to capture the worst perceived pharmaceutical companies for governance.
Key highlights:
- Pfizer has the most negative data score score of -132.54, the lowest among its peers.
- Eli Lilly also shows a notably negative score with a data score of -56.01.
- Johnson & Johnson is also among the bottom pharmaceutical companies perceived for governance with a data score of -34.27.
Summary of sentiment analysis data:
- Rank 1: Pfizer, Average Sentiment: -0.18, Positive Datapoints: 308, Negative Datapoints: 445, Final Data Score: -132.54
- Rank 2: Eli Lilly, Average Sentiment: -0.29, Positive Datapoints: 70, Negative Datapoints: 126, Final Data Score: -56.01
- Rank 3: Johnson & Johnson, Average Sentiment: -0.22, Positive Datapoints: 56, Negative Datapoints: 89, Final Data Score: -32.47
- Rank 4: Eisai, Average Sentiment: -0.35, Positive Datapoints: 15, Negative Datapoints: 31, Final Data Score: -16.16
- Rank 5: Teva Pharmaceuticals, Average Sentiment: -0.13, Positive Datapoints: 53, Negative Datapoints: 69, Final Data Score: -15.94
The role of advanced data intelligence in determining sentiment:
Permutable AI scans over half a million sources daily, providing nuanced and unbiased insights on world events, macro and ESG factors using news sentiment analysis. This real-time data is crucial for companies navigating the complexities of market expectations and regulatory compliance. By leveraging such comprehensive data intelligence, organizations can anticipate changes, manage risks more effectively, and maintain a proactive stance in their strategic planning and communication efforts. This capability is indispensable in today's fast-paced global market where public perception can shift rapidly and have far-reaching impacts on a company's reputation and financial health.
Wilson Chan, CEO of Permutable AI commented, "Recent events have highlighted the complex governance challenges faced by the pharmaceutical industry. Our real-time sentiment analysis is crucial for companies to understand public perception and manage their reputational risk proactively. At Permutable AI, we are committed to providing our clients with the insights they need to navigate these turbulent times effectively."
Talya Stone, CMO of Permutable AI added, "The pharmaceutical industry is at a critical juncture where transparent communication and ethical practices are more important than ever. Our data highlights the need for industry leaders to reinforce trust and confidence with their stakeholders."
Methodology:
Sentiment analysis was performed on the textual data extracted from articles related to each company. This involved assessing the overall sentiment expressed towards a company in the media. The sentiment analysis algorithms considered positive, negative, and neutral sentiments, providing a nuanced view of the public perception.
To delve deeper into sentiment analysis, we identified and quantified specific positive and negative data points within the articles. This allowed us to gauge the factors contributing to a company’s positive or negative sentiment, providing valuable insights into public opinion. The culmination of our analysis is reflected in the end data score, a composite metric synthesizing various factors. This score represents an aggregate evaluation of the company’s perceived performance concerning governance. The methodology ensures a balanced and holistic assessment of each company’s standing within its respective industry.
About Permutable AI:
Founded in 2020, Permutable AI is at the forefront of transforming data intelligence. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, Permutable AI enables organizations to access real-time insights, facilitating well-informed strategic decisions in a dynamic world.
For more information, to request more data or explore our data intelligence solutions, please visit our ESG intelligence hub.
