Artificial Intelligence For Information Technology Operations (AIOps) For Telecom Operations Market Size & Share

The artificial intelligence for information technology operations (AIOps) for telecom operations market size is expected to see exponential growth to $3.94 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 46.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Artificial Intelligence For Information Technology Operations (AIOps) For Telecom Operations Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the artificial intelligence for information technology operations (aiops) for telecom operations market size is predicted to reach $3.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.3%.

The growth in the artificial intelligence for information technology operations (aiops) for telecom operations market is due to the increasing network availability. North America region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence for information technology operations (aiops) for telecom operations market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence for information technology operations (aiops) for telecom operations market include Amazon.com Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom SA, Devo Technology Inc., VMware Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Micro Focus International Limited.

Artificial Intelligence For Information Technology Operations (AIOps) For Telecom Operations Market Segments

• By Offering: Platform, Service

• By Deployment Model: On-Premise, Cloud

• By Application: Infrastructure Management, Application Performance Analysis, Real-Time Analytics, Network And Security Management, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global artificial intelligence for information technology operations (aiops) for telecom operations market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) for telecom operations refers to the process of using artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, such as big data analytics, machine learning, and natural language processing, to automate and streamline IT service management and operational workflows within the telecommunications industry. It plays a crucial role in modernizing IT operations, improving efficiency, and enhancing the customer experience within the telecom sector.

