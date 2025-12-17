AI-Powered Design Tools Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

AI-Powered Design Tools Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI-Powered Design Tools market is dominated by a mix of global technology leaders and emerging regional innovators. Companies are focusing on generative AI integration, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) enhancements, cloud-based collaboration, and workflow automation to strengthen market presence and drive adoption. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic partnerships, and market differentiation in a rapidly evolving design ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading the AI-Powered Design Tools Market?

According to our research, InVisionApp Inc. led global sales in 2023 with a 1% market share. The company completely involved in the AI-powered design tools market, provides a suite of AI-powered design tools tailored for UI/UX designers, including features like Smart Alignment and Snap-to-Grid for precise layouts, interactive prototyping, and real-time collaboration. Their tools streamline workflows with AI-driven suggestions, usability testing, and integrations with platforms like Sketch and Photoshop, enabling efficient design creation and iteration.

How Concentrated Is the AI-Powered Design Tools Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 4% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s low entry barriers—enabled by flexible software development environments, rapid product innovation, and the widespread availability of open-source AI models. Leading vendors such as InVisionApp Inc., Sketch Inc., Graphisoft SE, Affinity Designer (Serif Europe Ltd.), Adobe Inc., Desygner Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Autodesk Inc., Canva Pty Ltd., and Ansys, Inc. contribute small individual shares, highlighting the market’s broad competitive landscape. As adoption of AI-driven design automation accelerates, consolidation, platform integrations, and strategic partnerships are expected to reshape the ecosystem and gradually strengthen the positioning of established players.

Leading companies include:

o InVisionApp Inc. (1%)

o Sketch Inc (1%)

o Graphisoft SE (1%)

o Affinity Designer (Serif Europe Ltd.) (0.5%)

o Adobe Inc. (0.4%)

o Desygner Inc. (0.4%)

o NVIDIA Corporation (0.3%)

o Autodesk Inc. (0.3%)

o Canva Pty Ltd. (0.3%)

o Ansys, Inc. (0.3%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

North America: Centric Software Inc., Squarespace, Inc., Procore Technologies, Inc., Leonardo S.p.A. (Leonardo.ai), Canva Pty Ltd., Wonder Dynamics, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., LEAD Technologies, Inc., Apryse, Inc., Global Illumination, Inc., OpenAI, Inc., Concertio, Inc., Synopsys, Inc., Powersim AS and Altair Engineering Inc. are leading companies in this region.

Asia Pacific: Adobe Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Figma, Inc., Desygner Inc., Autodesk, Inc., KylinSoft Co., Ltd., Canva Pty Ltd., Media Backoffice, Inc., VistaCreate (formerly Crello) and PicMonkey, Inc. are leading companies in this region.

Western Europe: Corsearch, Inc., WPP plc, AiBuild Ltd., Adobe Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Canva Pty Ltd. and Planner 5D, Inc. are leading companies in this region.

Eastern Europe: Yandex N.V., Grant Thornton International Ltd., Adobe Inc., CodersCrew Sp. z o.o., Zitec S.R.L., Planable Ltd., UiPath Inc., JetBrains s.r.o., Creatio Ltd. and ASSIST Software SRL are leading companies in this region.

South America: Adobe Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Design Wizard Ltd., Arqgen, Inc., Waverley Software, Inc., HatchWorks, Inc., Rootstrap, Inc., Azumo, Inc., BairesDev, LLC and Altoros, Inc. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Developer productivity is transforming innovative AI solutions.

• Example: Locofy.ai locofy lightning (January 2024) assigns streamline the process of converting figma designs into production-ready frontend code for websites and mobile apps.

• These innovations aim to provide developers a seamless and efficient experience, allowing them to focus on more creative and strategic aspects of web development while automating converting designs into code.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching AI-driven feature sets and templates to enhance user creativity and retention

• Enhancing venture funding and strategic partnerships for accelerated growth

• Focusing on user behavior analytics and AI personalization for tailored design experiences

• Leveraging cloud-based collaboration and scalable SaaS solutions to streamline design workflows

