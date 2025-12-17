Association Technology Solutions Market Size

The Business Research Company's Association Technology Solutions Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.19% from 2029 and reach $19,217.09 million in 2034.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Association Technology Solutions market is dominated by a mix of global technology providers and regional innovators. Companies are focusing on advanced membership management solutions, hybrid and virtual event platforms, AI-driven analytics for member engagement, and cloud-based scalable systems to strengthen market presence and enhance operational efficiency. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic partnerships, and effective adoption of association technology solutions.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Association Technology Solutions Market?

According to our research, Community Brands Intermediate LLC led global sales in 2023 with a 7% market share. The company is partially involved in the association technology solutions market, provides comprehensive suite of association technology solutions, including association management software (AMS) for membership management, learning management systems (LMS) for professional education, job board software to support career advancement and event management software for virtual and in-person events. Additional services include fundraising tools, payment processing and data analytics, all designed to streamline operations, enhance member engagement and drive revenue growth for associations.

How Concentrated Is the Association Technology Solutions Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 24% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the diverse needs of associations worldwide and the presence of numerous small and mid-sized vendors offering specialized membership management, engagement, and event technology solutions. Leading players such as Community Brands Intermediate LLC, AppFolio Inc., Associa Inc., and Togetherwork Holdings LLC maintain their competitive edge through comprehensive platforms, strong client relationships, and scalable digital solutions, while smaller firms continue to serve niche operational requirements and sector-specific association needs. As adoption of digital transformation accelerates across membership-driven organizations, consolidation, product integration, and strategic partnerships are expected to further shape market dynamics and strengthen the position of major players.

Leading companies include:

o Community Brands Intermediate LLC (7%)

o AppFolio Inc. (7%)

o Associa Inc. (5%)

o Togetherwork Holdings LLC (Fonteva Inc, Protech Associates) (1%)

o Personify Inc. (1%)

o YourMembership.com Inc. (1%)

o Bitrix Inc. (1%)

o Whova Inc. (1%)

o Hivebrite (1%)

o TSIA (Technology & Services Industry Association) (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

North America: ADGA Group Consultants Inc., National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), FOTON Mexico S.A. de C.V., Cantaloupe, Inc., Omega Systems, Amnet Technology Solutions, Impexium Inc., Knauf Insulation GmbH, Higher Logic, CGI Inc., SAP Canada Inc., PointClickCare Technologies Inc., Descartes Systems Group Inc., Neoris S.A., Cemex Digital Solutions, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Cisco Systems, Inc., Salesforce, Inc., Adobe Inc., Red Hat, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc. and Splunk Inc. are leading companies in this region.

Asia Pacific: Fujitsu Limited, Bayer (China) Limited, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, Zhong Xing Telecommunication Equipment Company Limited (ZTE), China Mobile Limited, ATI Solutions Group, NEXTGEN and Accenture Solutions Private Limited are leading companies in this region.

Western Europe: Cezanne HR Limited, Eudonet International, Netanswer, Fujitsu Limited, Sopra Steria Group, Luxoft Holding and Ciklum Ltd are leading companies in this region.

Eastern Europe: Xenoss, Rohlik Group, Asseco Poland S.A., Comarch S.A., Bitdefender, Softwin S.A., Zitec, Yandex N.V., Kaspersky Lab and Luxoft Holding are leading companies in this region.

South America: Togetherwork Holdings LLC, Fonteva, Protech Associates, Personify Inc., Community Brands, VanDamme Associates, Inc., and Webedia Group are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Leveraging AI is transforming data analytics, streamline decision-making, and improve operational efficiency.

• Example: Personify Inc. Data Insights (October 2024) assigns data analysis and decision-making capabilities for organizations.

• These innovations enable associations to improve member retention by predicting which members are more likely to stay or leave, boosts member engagement.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching advanced membership management and engagement solutions to strengthen client retention and expand market share

• Enhancing strategic partnerships and funding to enhance platform capabilities and accelerate growth

• Focusing on AI-driven analytics and personalised member experiences to optimise engagement and predict member needs

• Leveraging cloud-based and SaaS platforms for scalable, flexible deployment across associations of all sizes

