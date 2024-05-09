Carson is the first Venue City to sign an agreement for the LA28 Games
As one of the most diverse cities in the Country, Carson reflects the spirit of the Games and is honored to become LA28’s first Venue City.”CARSON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Carson is proud to be the first Venue City to sign an agreement for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. Carson’s world-class venues were an important component of LA28’s winning bid venue plan that helped Los Angeles secure the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
— Lula Davis-Holmes, Mayor of Carson
“We are excited and enthusiastic about being named as the first official Venue City associated with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games,” said Lula Davis-Holmes, Mayor of the City of Carson. “The City of Carson is an integral part of the LA28 story, which has a mission to celebrate our community’s diversity and creativity. As one of the most diverse cities in the Country, Carson reflects the spirit of the Games and is honored to become LA28’s first Venue City.”
“LA28 is pleased to welcome Carson as a Venue City for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” said LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman. “Mayor Davis-Holmes and the City Council have been great partners in this process, and we look forward to working together to bring the Games to Carson with a ‘Future Unlimited’ of possibilities.”
The City of Los Angeles is the Host City for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, with select competitions and events located in other Southern California Venue Cities. As a Venue City, The City of Carson is committed to supporting LA28’s vision of delivering a more sustainable and inclusive Olympic and Paralympic Games. Through this partnership, Carson will play a crucial role in showcasing the vibrant diversity of the community and contributing to a legacy that benefits both the city and the wider region.
To learn more about the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, please visit www.la28.org.
Margie Revilla-Garcia
City of Carson
+1 3109521741
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube