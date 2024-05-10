Vibrant Publishers Dives Into The Exciting World Of Business Communication

Book cover of Business Communication Essentials You Always Wanted To Know by Vibrant Publishers Dr. AnnaMaria Bliven, the author of Business Communication Essentials You Always Wanted To Know Other books by Dr. AnnaMaria Bliven

Business Communication Essentials by Dr. AnnaMaria Bliven is a complete guide to communicating effectively in the professional world.

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, US, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers’ latest release helps professionals and new entrepreneurs navigate the challenges that often arise while communicating, be it verbal or written. Business Communication Essentials You Always Wanted To Know (Business Communication Essentials) explores the nuances of communicating effectively and clearly. Communication expert and business professional Dr. AnnaMaria Bliven has poured her 30 years of experience into this book. The book was released on May 9, 2024 and is now available for purchase on www.vibrantpublishers.com and Amazon. Read on to learn more about the book.

“What separates this book from other related business books out there is that it treats the core subject matter of communication in business comprehensively by providing understandable and helpful examples,” says Dr. Bliven, the author of the book. “You will discover all the necessary tips to facilitate excellent communication between your company’s internal and external stakeholders. More importantly, you will unearth various business communication approaches you can use to keep your team, suppliers, investors, etc. happy and committed.”

The book begins with a brief introduction to business communication and its different methods and modes. It then moves on to a very crucial aspect of business communication which is understanding the audience and tailoring the business message according to audience demographics. Business Communication Essentials explains in detail various modern business communication tools and the best practices for drafting, editing, and completing business proposals, reports, and presentations. It also discusses the role of business communication in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and communication during crises.

Be it students of business or C-Suite executives looking to better the communication strategy in their organization, this book has something for everyone. It is written in a conversational tone and is packed with interesting facts and real-world examples. The quiz questions at the end of every chapter help readers test their knowledge before moving to a new concept.

Business Communication Essentials is part of Vibrant Publisher’s’ Self-Learning Management series. This series is designed to address every aspect of business and help new managers, career switchers, entrepreneurs, and students learn essential management lessons.

About the Author

Dr. AnnaMaria Bliven has worked as a business professional and communication expert for over 30 years gaining experience in business development and management, business improvement, and starting and sustaining for-profit and not-for-profit businesses. As a seasoned business owner, she assists her clients achieve their career and business goals.

She is also the author of Business Plan Essentials You Always Wanted To Know, Entrepreneurship Essentials You Always Wanted to Know, and Time Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Business Communication Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636511634

Hardback -9781636511658

E-Book - 9781636511641