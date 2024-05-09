Amity Dental Centre, 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Winning Cosmetic Dentist Shares Its Aim For The Future
EINPresswire.com/ -- Being the best professional is always a difficult task, especially in the medical industry as it is associated with the health of people. There will always be experts who put their heart and soul into the service and become the favourable of the public. One such dental firm that has won the hearts of people along with the 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award of Excellence is Amity Dental Centre from Albany, WA for being one of the best cosmetic dentistry in the region.
“Our logo or philosophy is that an individual doesn’t have to travel to Perth to get the best dental treatment done. We professionals here at Amity Dental Centre will provide the best and special treatment in our house. This progressive aim and initiatives to achieve it has helped us thrive in the field. We are happy to receive this recognition and have exciting plans to grow even bigger in the future. Looking forward to winning more awards!,” said Dr. Antoine Nohra, the principal Dentist at Amity Dental Centre.
While asked about his plans for the future, He mentioned, “I am a General Dentist expert in most specialties of Dentistry. I took over the practice 2 years ago and developed the practice from simple cosmetic dentistry practice to multidisciplinary centre that treat most of the complicated cases in Dentistry in Albany. We value our listing in ThreeBestRatedⓇ. Being listed as one of the best cosmetic dentistry firms is a pride to us. We are now working on becoming one of the best Dental Practices in the Great Southern region. Our whole team will dedicate ourselves to achieve this feat!”
All About Amity Dental Centre!
Amity Dental Centre from Albany, WA is one of the reputable names in the domain and the most recommended clinic in the region. They are accredited and certified QIP ADA dental practice firm which works on the motto of providing the best smile to every person walking into their clinic. Their clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art instruments and they always follow a strict sterilisation process. The team at Amity Dental Centre is friendly, seasoned and skilled to handle their clients and provide them the best care.
Amity Dental Centre is committed to delivering quality dental care as they always emphasise a comprehensive approach to oral health. The time they take to discuss and understand the problems of their patients help them find the root cause and provide the best solution. All these are done by creating a customised treatment plan specially for a patient. This top-notch family dentistry within a secure environment is capable of catering patients of all ages.
One of their recent clients Tony Terranova mentioned, “Very happy with work done. Dr Nohra was meticulous and thorough. I had 6 teeth fixed to 3 implants. Prices competitive with Perth and saved me heaps in time and money not having to go there. My friends have been very complimentary of my new look. I strongly recommend Dr Nohra if you need implants.”
While Tammy Backshell said, “Great service. My daughter recommended I try Amity Dental service after her positive experience. I was very pleasantly surprised. I had my dental problem attended to on the same day I inquired about an appointment at a price that was very reasonable.”
IV Sedation, dental emergencies, kids preventative treatment , veneers, crowns, dental implants, tooth coloured fillings, whitening, Biopsy and minor oral surgeries, root canal treatments, orthodontic treatment with braces and with clear aligners, surgical Wisdom teeth extraction, preventing tooth decay & gum disease are some of the common dental problems Amity Dental Centre has a solution for. Please visit their website: https://www.dentistalbany.com.au to schedule an appointment.
