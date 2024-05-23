Karen Furtado, Formerly of SMA, Joins Charlee.ai Advisory Board

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlee.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions for the P&C insurance industry, is thrilled to announce the addition of Karen Furtado to its Advisory Board. Karen brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise from her distinguished career, notably her tenure at SMA (now ReSource Pro), a valued resource for the insurance industry.

With over two decades of experience in insurance technology, Karen Furtado is widely recognized as a thought leader in the field. Her strategic insights and deep understanding of industry trends have made her a sought-after advisor and speaker. Throughout her career, Karen has played instrumental roles in driving innovation and facilitating digital transformation within the P&C insurance sector.

"We are delighted to welcome Karen Furtado to our Advisory Board," said Sri Ramaswamy, CEO/Founder of Charlee.ai. "Karen's extensive knowledge of the insurance industry and her proven track record of guiding companies towards success will be invaluable as we continue to develop cutting-edge AI solutions to meet the evolving needs of our carrier, MGA and TPA clients."

In her role, Karen will provide strategic guidance to Charlee.ai as the company expands its presence in the insurance market and enhances its suite of AI-powered solutions. Her deep understanding of industry dynamics and her commitment to driving innovation align perfectly with Charlee.ai's mission to revolutionize claims operations and reduce costs through the application of artificial intelligence.

"I am excited to join the Advisory Board of Charlee.ai and contribute to the company's mission of leveraging AI to empower carriers and MGAs," said Karen Furtado. "I look forward to working with the very knowledgeable team at Charlee.ai as they deliver innovative solutions that drive growth, savings and efficiency for Charlee.ai’s clients."

About Charlee.ai:

Charlee.ai is a leading provider of artificial intelligence-driven property & casualty insurance solutions, empowering carriers, MGAs and TPAs with actionable insights to make informed decisions. Through its innovative AI-based technologies, Charlee.ai delivers solutions that optimize processes, mitigate risks, reduce costs and enhance operational efficiency.