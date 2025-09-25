SNAP MGA Selects Charlee.ai’s DocuCharlee to Enhance Claims Document Intelligence

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SNAP MGA, a leading managing general agency specializing in innovative insurance solutions, today announced it has selected Charlee.ai’s DocuCharlee to improve the efficiency and accuracy of its claims document processing. The AI-powered solution enables SNAP MGA to extract and understand critical data from unstructured claims documents, helping streamline operations and accelerate claims resolution.

DocuCharlee is a next-generation document intelligence additional to the Charlee.ai platform designed specifically for insurance. By leveraging natural language processing and insurance-tuned AI models, it automates the intake, classification, and contextual analysis of documents such as loss notices, adjuster reports, police statements, and medical records.

“Efficient claims handling starts with understanding what’s in the documents—and that’s where DocuCharlee makes all the difference,” said [Name], [title] at SNAP MGA. “By integrating DocuCharlee into our claims workflows, we’re cutting through the noise, reducing manual review, and focusing adjusters’ time where it matters most.”

“We’re excited to partner with SNAP MGA in applying DocuCharlee to the claims domain,” said Sri Ramaswamy, Founder & CEO of Charlee.ai. “Their forward-thinking adoption of AI aligns perfectly with our mission to help insurance teams unlock the value of unstructured data at scale.”

Key Benefits for SNAP MGA

• Rapid extraction of key information from multi-format claims documents

• Automated classification and contextual tagging tailored for insurance claims

• Shorter claim cycle times and reduced administrative burden

You can learn more about Charlee.ai at www.Charlee.ai.

About Charlee.ai

Charlee.ai is a leading AI-driven claims analytics platform purpose-built for the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance industry. Backed by multiple U.S. patents, Charlee.ai leverages natural language processing, predictive modeling, and explainable AI to uncover hidden patterns in claims data. Its solutions help carriers, MGAs, and TPAs reduce litigation risk, optimize reserves, detect fraud across 160+ schemes, and improve claim outcomes—within days of First Notice of Loss. With seamless integration into legacy systems and a strong focus on ethical AI, Charlee.ai empowers insurers to move from reactive handling to proactive prevention, lowering costs while improving customer experiences.

