Charlee.ai Celebrates Groundbreaking Innovations with Multiple Patents Issued

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlee.ai, a trailblazer in AI-driven solutions, proudly announces the issuance of three transformative patents, alongside a groundbreaking pending patent application. These achievements underscore the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and its mission to redefine the future of technology in the insurance industry.

Patent Highlights

1. Patent US-11604926-B2

Filed: February 21, 2020 | Issued: March 14, 2023

Focus: A method and system for creating and summarizing unstructured natural language sentence clusters for efficient tagging.

Benefits: Enhances natural language processing (NLP) tasks by removing domain noise and hierarchically clustering sentences for more efficient tagging.

Inventors: Ramaswamy Venkateshwaran, Sridevi Ramaswamy, Priya Rani, Huanchen Li, and Ke Chen.

2. Patent US-11797778-B2

Filed: February 7, 2023 | Issued: October 24, 2023

Focus: A computerized natural language processing system with insights extraction using semantic search.

Benefits: Enables the extraction of domain-specific insights from large documents through semantic analysis.

Inventors: Ramaswamy Venkateshwaran, Sri Ramaswamy, John Standish, and Tim Evans.

3. Patent US-11900066-B2

Filed: November 14, 2022 | Issued: February 13, 2024

Focus: A computerized natural language processing system with insights extraction using semantic search.

Benefits: Introduces a method to tag domain-relevant semantic hashtags through NLP document analysis.

Inventors: Ramaswamy Venkateshwaran, Sri Ramaswamy, John Standish, and Tim Evans.

Driving Innovation Forward

These patents exemplify Charlee.ai’s dedication to developing groundbreaking technology that empowers industries and enhances user experiences. The solutions pioneered in these patents address key industry challenges and drive meaningful advancements in AI-powered solutions.

“Our team is continually pushing boundaries to craft solutions that matter,” said Sri Ramaswamy, CEO of Charlee.ai. “These patents represent our relentless drive to innovate and provide transformative technology for our clients and partners.”

About Charlee.ai

Charlee.ai is a leading innovator in artificial intelligence, specializing in AI-driven solutions that redefine industry standards. By combining advanced technology with unparalleled expertise, Charlee.ai delivers solutions that empower businesses to thrive in an evolving digital landscape.

