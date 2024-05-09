Gluten Feed Market is anticipated to reach US$2.967 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.93%
The gluten feed market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% from US$1.238 billion in 2022 to US$2.967 billion by 2029.
The gluten feed market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% from US$1.238 billion in 2022 to US$2.967 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the gluten feed market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$2.967 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
Gluten Feed is the co-product generated from the wet milling to process maize grains. It supplies ruminants with considerable amounts of energy in addition to that it provides a moderate amount of protein. The stated product contains less starch than most common beans and is also high in easily digestible fibers. It is also packed with phosphorus, B Vitamins, and protein that are broken down by the Rumen.
The processing stage called wet milling of maize grain which is performed to gain starch and ethanol produces corn gluten feed as a byproduct. This is a timely powder with a shade of golden brown and a fermented smell. Gluten feed is believed to be advantageous to dairy cattle since it is very high in energy, crude protein, digestible fiber, and minerals. Gluten feed is protein-enriching and it is a much economical substitute for soybeans which are usually used in animal feeds. Furthermore, it serves as the fundamental source of dietary fiber and amino acids to animals such as cattle and sheep.
The growing demand for meat globally is the primary driving force behind the gluten feed market growth. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation Development (OECD) published report, it states that global meat production is projected to rise by 41mt cwe to an assessed value of 382mt cwe by 2032, the increase in production of meat especially the poultry sector with a 20mt rise is contributed by Asia region.
Gluten feed is the by-product derived from the maize corn, the process involves the extraction of starch and ethanol the end product after the extraction is being a feed material for various cattle and animals as it contains a rich amount of vitamins and proteins which enables and improves the digestions in animals.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the gluten feed market growth.
• For instance, in June 2022 ADM enhanced its footprints in the Philippine region through the acquisition of a feed mill based in South Cotabato. This acquisition significantly widens the company's capacity to reach the growing need for animal nutrition products like swine, aqua feed, and poultry across the region.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/gluten-feed-market
The gluten feed market, based on source is segmented into six categories namely corn, barley, wheat, rye, maize, and others. Wheat is expected to account for the major share of the gluten feed market. The wheat is preferred source due to the grain is easily available in the market and the gluten manufacturing industry uses wheat to generate flour and gluten feed originates from the same flour end product.
The gluten feed market, based on application is segmented into five categories namely poultry, cattle, swine, aquaculture, and others. Cattle are expected to account for the major share of the gluten feed market. The gluten feed is preferred to cattle is due to its properties which enhance the digestion activity in cattle and enhance their health conditions.
Based on geography, the gluten feed market is expanding significantly in the North American region due to a variety of reasons. In countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing demand for gluten feed products in favorable industries, including agriculture and ruminant diet. The demand is being driven by these countries is due to the region owning a huge cattle industry, especially in the United States this enhances the demand for gluten feed in the region and increased awareness and benefits from gluten feed to cattle and other animals drive the gluten feed market growth in the region.
The research includes several key players from the gluten feed market, such as Roquette, Tate & Lyle Plc, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Commodity Specialists Company, Tereos, Grain Processing Corporation, Cargill, Incorporated (Kent Corporation), Ingredion Incorporated, and Bunge Ltd.
The market analytics report segments the gluten-free products market as follows:
• By Source
o Corn
o Barley
o Wheat
o Rye
o Maize
o Others
• By Application
o Poultry
o Cattle
o Swine
o Aquaculture
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Isreal
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Roquette
• Tate & Lyle Plc
• AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
• Archer Daniels Midland Company
• Commodity Specialists Company
• Tereos
• Grain Processing Corporation
• Cargill, Incorporated (Kent Corporation)
• Ingredion Incorporated
• Bunge Ltd.
Explore More Reports:
• Feed Premix Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/feed-premix-market
• Compound Feed Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/compound-feed-market
• Swine Feed Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/swine-feed-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn