The EDGE Economic Development Reveals Location and Construction Commitment to Local Labor

Why Not Boonville?

BOONVILLE, INDIANA, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The EDGE Development Team, has made a significant strategic investment in Boonville, Indiana. On April 18, 2024, the development and investment team made several progress announcements at a private event while in Boonville. The EDGE development will be located on Hwy 62, west of the city, adjacent to The Lighthouse Storage, Wal-Mart, and the Warrick Pathways and Career Center. The development will be on 271 plus acres providing world class entertainment, design, and buffering landscaping for the surrounding community.

The EDGE, after meeting with strategic members, is privileged to announce the newest addition to the development team, as Construction Managers, Traylor Building.

"Traylor Building, a Traylor Construction Group Company, is happy to work with the EDGE on their exciting new economic development project in Boonville, IN. We look forward to the opportunity to grow and develop Boonville and Southwest Indiana." states Pete Giannini, Director of Business Development, Traylor Building.

The EDGE is committed to using local labor, and the partnership with Traylor Building guarantees that commitment.

"I am very proud that the EDGE development was able to secure a local construction management company as part of their development team. I am honored to be able to move this project forward, ensuring that local labor will be used." states Mayor Charlie Wyatt.

The EDGE development is excited to announce more in the upcoming week regarding another strategic partner coming to The EDGE in Boonville.