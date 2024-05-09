ASCI Earns Distinction as First U.S. Federal Contractor to Obtain HRSI Workplace Inclusion Organizational Certification
ASCI is the first US Federal Government Contractor and the first company in Alaska to receive the ISO 30415:2021 HRM: Diversity & Inclusion certification.
Securing the HRSI certification underscores our dedication to embedding diversity and inclusion at the core of what we do.”ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASCI Family of Companies (ASCI), a leader in supply chain and logistics solutions, is proud to announce its distinction as the first U.S. company in support of federal government contracts, and the first company in Alaska, to receive the Human Resource Standards Institute℠ (HRSI℠) Workplace Inclusion Certification based on International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 30415:2021 for Human Resource Management: Diversity and Inclusion. This certification underscores ASCI’s leadership in implementing effective diversity and inclusion practices within the workplace.
This prestigious certification arrives as ASCI celebrates its 25th anniversary, reflecting the company's long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion. ISO 30415:2021 is a globally recognized standard that encourages organizations to adopt comprehensive and effective diversity and inclusion strategies across their business operations.
“Securing the HRSI certification underscores our dedication to embedding diversity and inclusion at the core of what we do," said Christine Hopkins, President & CEO of ASCI. “This year, as we mark a quarter-century of excellence, this achievement showcases the efforts and dedication of our team to meet and exceed critical global standards.”
The certification by HRSI is a testament to ASCI’s proactive approach to diversity and inclusion, highlighted by several key initiatives. Among these, ASCI participates in the SkillBridge program, assisting transitioning veterans, and ASCI is also a proud Military Spouse Employment Partnership Small Business Partner (MSEP SB) under the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy. Additionally, ASCI holds certification as a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) from the SBA. These efforts demonstrate ASCI’s commitment to supporting diverse employment opportunities within military communities.
The recognition is also timely as HRSI’s parent company, HRCI®, commemorates its 50th anniversary, setting the stage for a dual celebration of progressive values and shared goals, including a continual focus on fostering an inclusive and human-centered workplace. “This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to industry-leading standards and the pursuit of excellence as both our organizations celebrate significant anniversaries,” said Dr. Amy Dufrane, SPHR, CAE, CEO of HRSI and HRCI.
About ASCI
ASCI Federal Services LLC, SBA Certified, Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), is part of the ASCI family of companies, including Advanced Supply Chain International LLC, and is based in Anchorage, Alaska. ASCI has been providing supply chain and asset management consulting and services to commercial and government customers since 1999. ASCI specializes in providing support for procurement, contracting, warehousing, inventory management, transportation coordination, and surplus material disposition. To learn more about the ASCI Family of Companies, please visit www.asciLLC.com.
About HRSI
Human Resource Standards Institute (HRSI) is a leading organizational credentialing institution. An HRCI subsidiary, HRSI develops and delivers organizational certifications based on International Organization for Standardization (ISO) human resources management (HRM) standards. Through HRSI certification, organizations demonstrate a commitment and adherence to globally accepted HRM best practices. To learn more about HRSI, visit hrsi.org.
About HRCI
HRCI is the premier credentialing, standards and learning organization for the human resources profession. For 50 years, HRCI has set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through its commitment to developing and advancing those in the people business. Secretariat for the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) TC 260, HRCI helps HR professionals achieve new competencies that drive results by creating and offering world-class learning and administering eight global certifications. HRCI is also the parent company of HRSI, certifying organizations based on ISO
standards. To learn more about HRCI, visit hrci.org.
