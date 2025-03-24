Christine Hopkins Named 2025 Small Business Person of the Year for Alaska by U.S. Small Business Administration

Christine Hopkins, ASCI's President & CEO ASCI Family of Companies Small Business Person of the Year - Alaska

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has named Christine Hopkins , President, CEO, and Managing Owner of ASCI Family of Companies (ASCI), as the 2025 Small Business Person of the Year for the State of Alaska. This prestigious recognition highlights Hopkins’ strategic vision and unwavering commitment to strengthening Alaska’s small business ecosystem and driving sustainable economic growth across the region.Each year, the SBA recognizes outstanding small business owners from across the nation during National Small Business Week (May 4-10, 2025). Hopkins, along with fellow state and territory winners, will be honored at a special ceremony in Washington, D.C., on May 5, 2025.“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the SBA,” said Hopkins. “This award is a testament to the resilience of our team at ASCI and our commitment to supporting federal and commercial supply chain operations while fostering economic opportunities for small businesses.”Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy, driving job creation and innovation. According to 2024 Small Business Statistics from the SBA:• There are 34 million small businesses operating across the United States.• Small businesses accounted for two-thirds of net new jobs over the past 25 years.• More than half of the U.S. labor force either works for or owns a small business.Hopkins’ leadership at ASCI aligns with this national trend, fostering economic growth, workforce development, and diversity in Alaska and beyond.Under Hopkins’ leadership, ASCI has grown into a leading provider of supply chain and asset management solutions for federal and commercial clients. In addition to securing multiple federal contracts, the company has expanded its women-owned small business (WOSB) certifications and played a crucial role in advocating for veteran and military spouse employment through partnerships such as the Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) and the SkillBridge program.

