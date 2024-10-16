ASCI Named Finalist in Business Impact NW's 2024 IMPACT Pitch Competition

Christine Hopkins ASCI Headshot

Advanced Supply Chain International LLC (ASCI) has been named one of the finalists in the 2024 Business Impact Northwest IMPACT Pitch competition.

We are honored to represent Alaska and share how ASCI’s work benefits our clients, employees, and the communities we serve.” — Christine Hopkins, President & CEO of ASCI

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Supply Chain International LLC ( ASCI ), a small business specializing in supply chain and logistics solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named one of the 11 finalists in the 2024 Business Impact Northwest (BINW) IMPACT Pitch competition. ASCI is the only company from Alaska selected for this prestigious event, where innovative businesses showcase their efforts to create positive community change. ASCI was selected from an initial pool of 96 small businesses that submitted applications.The competition, which traditionally features 10 finalists, expanded its pool to 11 this year due to the overwhelming talent and innovation. ASCI will be represented by President & CEO Christine Hopkins, who will present the company’s vision and impact on October 30th at the final event at Imperia Lake Union in Seattle, Washington.IMPACT Pitch is an annual competition hosted by Business Impact NW that provides a platform for small businesses, based in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska, and dedicated to making a lasting impact in their communities. Finalists are selected based on their business models, community contributions, and innovative approaches to problem-solving."We are honored to represent Alaska and share how ASCI’s work benefits our clients, employees, and the communities we serve," said Christine Hopkins. "This opportunity allows us to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to fostering growth, resilience, and positive change."Event Details:• Date: October 30, 2024• Location: Imperia Lake Union, Seattle, WA• Time: 5:00 PM – 8:30 PM PST• In-Person Tickets: $25 (includes refreshments & two drink tickets)• Virtual Attendance: FreeTo meet the finalists and register for the event, visit the Business Impact NW website: Meet the Finalists and Event Registration -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About ASCIAdvanced Supply Chain International LLC is part of the ASCI Family of Companies, including ASCI Federal Services LLC, and is based in Anchorage, Alaska. ASCI has been providing supply chain and asset management consulting and services to commercial and government customers since 1999. ASCI specializes in providing support for procurement, contracting, warehousing, inventory management, transportation coordination, and surplus material disposition.To learn more about the ASCI Family of Companies, please visit www.asciLLC.com

