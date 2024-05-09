Shynable Digital Launches Retargit: Transforming Auto Dealer Engagement
Retargit identifies site visitors in real-time, automates dynamic emails, and enhances lead quality for auto dealers.
Retargit isn't just a tool, it's a game-changer for auto dealers, turning every site visit into a potential sale. It's like slapping a supercharger on your website!”MISSOULA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shynable Digital Introduces Retargit: Revolutionizing Dealer Website Engagement and Conversion
— Matt Powell, CEO
Shynable Digital, a pioneer in digital marketing solutions, today announced the launch of Retargit, an innovative pixel-based identity resolution tool designed to transform the digital marketing landscape for automotive dealers.
Retargit offers real-time visitor identification on dealers' websites, enabling unprecedented engagement and conversion rates. This powerful tool not only identifies every visitor but also activates dynamic email campaigns on autopilot, ensuring that potential customers receive tailored communications at the optimal time.
"Retargit is about changing the game in automotive digital marketing," said Matt Powell, CEO at Shynable Digital. "With its ability to drive significant traffic back to dealers’ websites and generate high-intent leads that close at exceptionally high percentages, Retargit is set to become an indispensable tool in every dealer’s marketing arsenal."
One of the standout features of Retargit is its ability to create custom audience data. Dealers can export this data to refine their ongoing marketing efforts, making each campaign more targeted and effective. Additionally, Retargit's full attribution modeling allows dealers to accurately track the success of their marketing strategies and make data-driven decisions.
Key Features of Retargit:
Real-Time Identification: Captures and identifies every website visitor as they arrive.
Dynamic Email Automation: Sends personalized, timely emails to visitors, boosting engagement.
Traffic Enhancement: Drives a high volume of traffic back to the dealership's site.
High-Intent Lead Generation: Produces leads with a high likelihood of conversion.
Custom Audience Data: Helps dealers tailor their marketing efforts for maximum impact.
Full Attribution Modeling: Provides detailed insights into what marketing tactics are working.
Retargit is more than just a tool; it is a strategic advantage for dealerships aiming to maximize their digital presence and convert more visitors into loyal customers.
For more information about Retargit or to schedule a demo, please contact:
joe@retargit.com
About Shynable Digital:
Shynable Digital specializes in creating cutting-edge digital marketing tools that empower automotive dealers to achieve greater success. Based in Missoula, MT, Shynable Digital is dedicated to innovation and excellence in the digital marketing sphere.
Contact:
Joe Frament
VP
Shynable Digital
4063171063
joe@shynable.com
https://retargit.com/
Joe Frament
Shynable Digital
+1 4063171063
email us here