Stick and Tin Unveils RangerAI: Elevating RV Dealership Communications
RangerAI enhances RV dealership efficiency with AI-driven calls, capable of handling 1,800 calls per minute.
RangerAI is transforming RV dealership communications, making every customer interaction more effective and engaging than ever before.”MISSOULA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stick and Tin, a leader in innovative solutions for the RV industry, is excited to unveil RangerAI, a state-of-the-art calling AI developed to redefine communication within RV dealerships.
— Matt Powell
RangerAI leverages advanced AI technology to conduct human-like conversations that can last up to an hour, handling a wide array of tasks including answering questions, addressing objections, setting appointments, and facilitating warm transfers to the appropriate sales or service representative. This tool is capable of managing both inbound and outbound calls with a capacity of up to 1,800 calls per minute, making it an unparalleled asset in customer engagement and operational efficiency.
"This innovative tool is tailored specifically for the unique needs of the RV industry," said Matt Powell, ECO at Stick and Tin. "RangerAI not only boosts efficiency but also enhances the customer service experience, ensuring that every client interaction is handled with precision and care."
RangerAI is highly adaptable and can support various departments within an RV dealership, from sales to service. The system allows for extensive customization, including a choice of different voices and accents, and the unique ability to clone a real person’s voice, maintaining a personal and engaging approach in automated communications. Moreover, all calls made by RangerAI can be recorded, providing valuable insights for quality control and regulatory compliance.
Key Features of RangerAI:
Human-like Conversations: Capable of engaging in natural, extensive dialogues with clients.
High-Capacity Calling: Makes up to 1,800 calls per minute to enhance reach and responsiveness.
Versatility Across Departments: Equally effective in sales, and service sectors.
Customization Options: Includes diverse voice choices and voice cloning capabilities.
Recording for Compliance: Ensures all interactions are recorded for training and compliance purposes.
With the launch of RangerAI, Stick and Tin reaffirms its commitment to driving technological innovation in the RV industry. RangerAI is not just a tool but a transformational force designed to propel RV dealerships to new heights of efficiency and customer satisfaction.
For additional information about RangerAI or to request a demonstration, please contact:
info@stickandtin.com
About Stick and Tin:
Based in Missoula, MT, Stick and Tin is at the forefront of delivering digital solutions tailored to the RV industry. Our mission is to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of RV dealership operations through innovative technology, ensuring superior service and profitability.
Contact:
Joe Frament
VP
Stick and Tin
4063171063
joe@stickandtin.com
https://www.stickandtin.com/
