TOOTRiS Honored as a Trailblazer in Fast Company's 2024 World Changing Ideas Awards

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS, the largest Child Care platform in the country, proudly announces its recognition as an honoree in Fast Company’s prestigious 2024 World Changing Ideas Awards. The accolade spotlights their Childcare Micro-Enterprise Empowerment (CMEE) Program™, a groundbreaking initiative TOOTRiS launched in 2023 to revolutionize the Child Care landscape, particularly in underserved communities where Child Care access is limited (Child Care deserts).

The CMEE Program™, honored under Fast Company’s Workplace category, embodies the commitment TOOTRiS has in addressing critical societal needs through forward-thinking solutions. The program aims to inspire and equip Child Care entrepreneurs to establish quality in-home businesses by providing licensing assistance, startup costs, early education training, and a fully automated technology platform. The goal is to generate a 100% increase in Child Care capacity, especially in underserved regions, at a fraction of the cost of building centers, thereby creating sustainable communities that have access to the Child Care they need to grow and thrive.

“Small family Child Care homes are the backbone of our industry and economy, often serving as the primary source of care for millions of children,” said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and select member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. “We are grateful to be recognized by FastCompany and be part of such a distinguished cohort of innovators. This honor adds more fuel to our mission to revolutionize Child Care to ensure every child has access to high-quality care.”

Fast Company’s 2024 World Changing Ideas Awards sorted through more than 1,300 entries from around the globe to celebrate a diverse array of 50 winners, 127 finalists, and 172 honorable mentions across key categories such as health, education, energy, and AI. TOOTRiS' inclusion underscores the company's dedication to bring Child Care into the 21st century with tech-enabled solutions, driving positive change and making a meaningful impact in communities and the economy.

“It’s endlessly inspiring to see how the world is coming together to devise inventive solutions to our most challenging problems,” said Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Brendan Vaughan. “We need ideas from everywhere, and this year’s World Changing Ideas Awards are an extraordinary encapsulation of the innovation and creativity that is so abundant around the globe.”

For more information about TOOTRiS and its groundbreaking initiatives, visit TOOTRiS CMEE.

ABOUT THE WORLD CHANGING IDEAS AWARDS:

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and bold concepts that make the world better. Judges choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to work on solving the problems that affect us all.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY:

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

ABOUT TOOTRiS:

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest, most comprehensive Child Care network, with over 200,000 providers making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS’ unique technology unifies key stakeholders, enabling employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits. This gives their workforce the flexibility and family support they need while organizations seek to increase productivity and their ROI. Through the platform, TOOTRiS helps parents and providers connect and transact in real-time. Working parents are empowered to secure quality Child Care, while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program.