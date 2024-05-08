President Xi Jinping Attends the Welcoming Banquet Held by ...

At noon on May 8 local time, President Xi Jinping and his wife Madame Peng Liyuan attended the welcoming banquet held by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and his wife at the Palace of Serbia in Belgrade.

Amid warm applause, President Xi delivered a toast.

President Xi pointed out that Serbia, located on “the west of the East, and east of the West,” has long been known as “the gateway to the Balkans.” For centuries, this land has been a meeting place of diverse civilizations on the Eurasian continent, which in many ways shaped the diligent, kind, and unyielding character of the Serbian people. Now, under the leadership of President Vučić, the government and people of Serbia are working hard and making proud achievements in economic and social development and living standards. The Serbian people have great confidence and pride as a nation. Bright and broad prospects lay ahead for Serbia’s development and rejuvenation.

President Xi noted that the Chinese people have always cherished a special bond of friendship with Serbia. The Yugoslav film The Bridge and the song Bella Ciao, which evoke strong patriotic and anti-Fascism sentiments, have been immensely popular in China through the years and became my companion in my youthful days. Other household names in China include athletes Novak Djokovic and Nikola Jokic, and movie director Emir Kusturica. In recent years, the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between China and Serbia has seen robust growth and fruitful outcomes. Such cooperation is a good example of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

President Xi pointed out that he and President Vučić had just had comprehensive and in-depth talks and reached a lot of important consensus. They signed a joint statement announcing the building of a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era. This is a new historic milestone in China-Serbia relations. China-Serbia relations now stand at a brand new historical starting point and enjoy precious opportunities and bright prospects. China will work together with the friendly people of Serbia and make tireless efforts to build a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era.

Cai Qi, Wang Yi, among others, attended the event.