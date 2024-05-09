Merica Bourbon expands Distribution to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts markets

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merica Bourbon, the iconic American spirits brand known for its bold flavors and patriotic spirit, is excited to announce its expansion into the markets of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. Bourbon enthusiasts and patriots in these states can now enjoy the taste of Merica Bourbon in their favorite bars, restaurants, and liquor stores.

"We are thrilled to bring the taste of Merica Bourbon to the vibrant markets of New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts," said Derek Sisson, founder of Merica Bourbon. "Our brand embodies the true spirit of America, and we are excited to share our premium bourbon with even more people who appreciate quality craftsmanship and a touch of patriotism."

Merica Bourbon's expansion into these new markets represents a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to grow its presence across the country. With a range of unique bourbon offerings that celebrate American tradition and heritage, Merica Bourbon is sure to resonate with consumers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

To celebrate the launch in these new markets, Merica Bourbon will be hosting tasting events at select locations across each state. Consumers can sample the distinct flavors of Merica Bourbon while learning more about what sets this brand apart from the rest.

For more information about where you can find Merica Bourbon in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Massachusetts or to stay up-to-date on upcoming events and promotions, please visit www.mericabourbon.com or follow us on social media www.facebook.com/mericabourbon. About Merica Bourbon: Merica Bourbon is a veteran owned premium whiskey brand that embodies American patriotism and tradition. Crafted with care using only the finest ingredients, Merica Bourbon captures the essence of America in every sip.