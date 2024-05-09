Community Bank N.A. Partners with ZSuite Tech to Introduce ZEscrow, Transforming Escrow Management Across Sectors

Community Bank N.A. and ZSuite Tech launch ZEscrow, a digital platform transforming escrow management across industries. #FinanceInnovation

At Community Bank, we’re always looking for ways to make managing finances as easy as possible for our customers, and we know that ZEscrow will further enhance their banking experience.” — John DeVito, Senior Vice President, Community Bank

DEWITT, NY, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Bank N.A., a key player in the financial sector and subsidiary of Community Bank System Inc., today unveils ZEscrow, a forward-looking digital escrow management platform. This launch, in collaboration with ZSuite Tech, marks a significant enhancement in handling complex deposit flows across various industries including law firms, property management, healthcare companies, municipalities, utilities and funeral homes.

ZEscrow is tailored to streamline the management of escrow and subaccounts with high precision and transparency. It's particularly adept at ensuring compliance for client funds, tenant security deposits, patient and resident funds, municipal projects, and other specialized financial needs. The platform's robust functionality allows users from diverse sectors to efficiently manage and segregate funds, crucial for regulatory compliance and operational control.

John DeVito, Senior Vice President, Head of Treasury Management and Sales Administration at Community Bank, shared his enthusiasm about the platform: “We are thrilled to add this new service to our existing suite of products. Introducing ZEscrow will provide logistics solutions and empower our customers to manage their funds more efficiently. At Community Bank, we’re always looking for ways to make managing finances as easy as possible for our customers, and we know that ZEscrow will further enhance their banking experience.”

Echoing the sentiment, Nathan Baumeister, CEO of ZSuite Tech, commented, “Our partnership with Community Bank leverages ZEscrow's capabilities to deliver sophisticated tools for complex virtual account management, enhancing service and efficiency across diverse industries.”

