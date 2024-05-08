CheckSix AeroSolutions Has A New Location, Same Great Service
EINPresswire.com/ -- CheckSix AeroSolutions, LLC has successfully relocated its Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-certified Part 145 Aircraft Repair Station from Sandy, Oregon to the Wenatchee, Washington area as of April 1, 2024. The Repair Station is now located at Pangborn Memorial Airport (EAT) at 3472 Airport Way, Unit A, East Wenatchee, WA 98802, near the General Aviation (GA) terminal.
With its highly trained, in-house team of licensed A&P mechanics and avionics technicians, CheckSix AeroSolutions offers maintenance, repair and modification to the GA aircraft community in North Central Washington and beyond. Services include annual and other aircraft inspections, airframe structural repairs and modifications, minor and major engine and propeller repairs, and pitot-static (91.411) and transponder (91.413) testing.
As an Authorized GARMIN Avionics Dealer in Wenatchee, CheckSix AeroSolutions offers sales and installation services of the most comprehensive lineup of avionics in the industry. GARMIN installations are available at both its Pangborn Memorial Airport (EAT) and Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) repair stations.
“We are extremely excited to bring much-needed aircraft repair station and GARMIN avionics services to North Central Washington,” said Kyle Skalisky, President & CEO. “Our vision is to quickly expand to become the go-to GA aircraft maintenance and avionics service provider in the region while exploring other opportunities in defense and newly emerging aerospace technologies. It has been a pleasure working with the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority in bringing CheckSix AeroSolutions to the Wenatchee area.”
CheckSix AeroSolutions was formed in 2021 as an Aero-mark, LLC company to focus on Aerospace and Defense (A&D) programs to better align with customer needs and allow for future growth in the defense sector. CheckSix AeroSolutions operates two FAA-certified Part 145 repair stations, maintains a GARMIN Avionics Dealership, and provides maintenance, repair and modification services for A&D, commercial and GA aircraft customers. It is also expanding into aircraft flight operations, training and test support, to include piloted aerial targets and other emerging aerospace technologies.
More information can be found at www.checksixas.com.
Berklee Hauer
Berklee Hauer
CheckSix AeroSolutions, LLC
+1 909-229-7397
sales@checksixas.com
