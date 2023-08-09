CAS AeroSolutions LLC Transitions to CheckSix AeroSolutions, LLC: A Strategic Company Name Change and Rebranding
ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CAS AeroSolutions LLC, a trusted leader in innovative & secure aircraft maintenance, proudly announces its decision to undergo a company name change and rebranding, effective immediately. Going forward, the company will be known as CheckSix AeroSolutions, LLC. This name change marks a significant milestone in the company's evolution while reaffirming its commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction.
The name change and rebranding are part of the company's strategic growth plan, aligning with its core values, service offerings, and future vision focused on Aerospace and Defense (A&D) offerings. The new name, CheckSix AeroSolutions, reflects the company's determination to “look out” for its customers by delivering innovative solutions and uncompromising quality and safety standards.
"We want to assure all our clients that our unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and value remains steadfast. Our mission to provide exceptional service and aircraft maintenance solutions remains unchanged as we pivot our commercial aircraft repair stations, GARMIN avionics dealership, and flight operations support towards the A&D sector. We will continue to exceed expectations," said Kyle Skalisky, President & CEO of CheckSix AeroSolutions, LLC.
CheckSix AeroSolutions, LLC will continue to operate as an Aero-mark Company. Aero-mark, LLC is a private investment firm with a remarkable 35-year record of accomplishment in the aviation industry. This partnership further strengthens the company's position and expertise, ensuring unparalleled service delivery.
About CheckSix AeroSolutions, LLC:
CheckSix AeroSolutions is an A&D Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services company and GARMIN Avionics Dealership providing support for commercial operators at two fixed Repair Station locations and select government/defense programs at other operating locations as needed or specified by its customers. These support services include aircraft line maintenance, modification/repair, and flight test/operations support. By providing expertise and existing MRO and flight operations infrastructure, CheckSix AeroSolutions also seeks targeted opportunities to partner with other commercial companies providing innovative, breakthrough aerospace capabilities and technologies for commercial and/or government use.
