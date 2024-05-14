NEXCOM Showcases Future of Smart and Sustainable Manufacturing with Powerful Edge Computing that Uses Less Energy
NIFE 210 Industrial Fieldbus Computers Offer a Green Solution for CNC and Automation Applications
The combination of edge computing with CNC automation enables localized decision-making, real-time analytics, and optimized resource usage, aligning with sustainable manufacturing principles”FREMONT, CA, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of Industrial 4.0 solutions, announced today the company is bringing unparalleled precision, efficiency, and flexibility to manufacturing processes while reducing power consumption, with the NIFE 210 industrial fieldbus computer. Powered by edge computing and cloud technology, the NIFE 210 delivers industrial automation that aligns with green manufacturing objectives by promoting resource efficiency, reducing waste, optimizing energy consumption, and enhancing overall sustainability in production operations.
Manufacturing systems consume substantial amounts of power, and the “greening” of these systems has not evolved alongside other global corporate sustainability efforts. Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines play a crucial role in modern manufacturing processes, and CNC automation systems power smart manufacturing, including digitization, automation, industrial IoT (IIoT), real-time data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning. According to Zion Industry Research, the global CNC automation market is slated to hit $133 billion by the end of 2030.
“Today’s automation solutions help manufacturers achieve cost reductions and sustainable practices, but the power-hungry nature of CNC machines and similar automation tools isn’t keeping pace with global green business efforts,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “NIFE 210 offers industrial automation PCs that enhance overall sustainability in production operations through the use of edge computing and cloud technologies.”
The NIFE 210 industrial fieldbus computer provides a green solution for CNC and automation applications, as well as other IIoT and industrial applications. Powered by the latest generation Intel Celeron J6413 quad core, running at 1.8 GHz, the NIFE 210 incorporates the capabilities of both an intelligent PC-based controller and an IoT gateway for factory automation applications. It supports up to 32 Gbytes of DDR4L memory and offers a hoist of storage options.
The NIFE 210 can operate in temperatures ranging from -10°C to 60°C, with a typical DC input of 24 V +/-20%, making it well suited for controlling CNC-type machinery in manufacturing and automation facilities and M2M intelligent systems. The industrial fieldbus embedded computer offers easy integration into existing facilities. Options available to the systems integrator include PROFIBUS, ProfINET, DeviceNET, EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP, CANopen, and SERCOSIII master module.
“Many suppliers to the industrial market segment are trying to put their best foot forward when it comes to sustainability and consuming less power,” said Yang. “The combination of edge computing with CNC automation enables localized decision-making, real-time analytics, and optimized resource usage, aligning with sustainable manufacturing principles.”
The NIFE series goes beyond the conventional industrial-grade EMC standard, undergoing far stricter testing than traditional products. The computing line is less likely to cause interference with other nearby electronic devices, reducing the risk of equipment malfunctions, which can lead to accidents, production disruptions, or costly downtime.
