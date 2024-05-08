Commissioner Jett Tours Career and Technical Education Offerings at Spring Lake Park High School (5/8/24)

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett visited Spring Lake Park High School Friday to tour the school's Career and Technical Education spaces and hear from students and educators about the impact of career-focused opportunities.

He was joined on his tour by Rep. Matt Norris and Jeanna Fortney, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development CareerForce Division director. They toured classrooms focused on engineering, construction and healthcare, including seeing drills being done by students in the Opportunities in Emergency Care program.

Spring Lake Park High School offers 37 courses across three career pathways and works with more than 200 business, community and industry partners to create authentic, real-world learning experiences. The school is an example of the type of career-focused learning happening across the state.

Across Minnesota, more than 200,000 students participated in at least one CTE course last school year and almost 79,000 students were CTE concentrators, successfully completing at least one year of instruction in a single career pathway during their high school career.

Commissioner Willie Jett and Rep. Matt Norris speak to students working on designing in the How to Make Anything II class.

Spring Lake Park High School Senior Anas Sumrin speaks about his experiences in the Opportunities in Emergency Care Program. Through the program he earned certifications in Emergency Medical Responder and Emergency Medical Technician and is now interning with the Fridley Fire Department.

Spring Lake Park High School students respond to a volunteer "victim" during a drill in their Opportunities in Emergency Care class.

CareerForce Division Director Jeanna Fortney speaks with students working on designing in the How to Make Anything II class.

Construction teacher Scott Wicklund speaks to Commissioner Jett, Director Fortney, Rep. Norris and others about student opportunities in his construction class.

