Saskatchewan Makes Progress on Suicide Prevention Work

May 8, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is making progress on suicide prevention initiatives, as it marks the four-year anniversary of its suicide prevention plan.

Pillars for Life: The Saskatchewan Suicide Prevention Plan serves as a guide to coordinate activities to promote life and reduce risk factors related to suicide.

"The entire community, including family, friends and neighbours, feels the tragic loss of a person by suicide," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod said. "By partnering with organizations through the Pillars for Life plan, we continue to make progress on initiatives across the province to support the mental health of Saskatchewan residents."

Key actions during Year Four have included:

Funding a provincial suicide loss support program through Family Service Saskatchewan. This rapid access counselling program supports the immediate psychological needs of families and friends of people who have died by suicide or survived with significant injury or trauma.

through Family Service Saskatchewan. This rapid access counselling program supports the immediate psychological needs of families and friends of people who have died by suicide or survived with significant injury or trauma. Continued support of a family engagement group to gather feedback from families who have experienced suicide loss.

to gather feedback from families who have experienced suicide loss. Supporting updates to the Provincial Suicide Prevention Protocols through the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to ensure patients are consistently screened for risk of suicide.

through the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to ensure patients are consistently screened for risk of suicide. Continued funding to the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) for youth mental wellness camps.

Funding to Saskatchewan Polytechnic (Saskatoon) for a provincial youth wellness summit for youth from northern Saskatchewan, focusing on prevention, education and awareness of mental health and wellness.

for youth from northern Saskatchewan, focusing on prevention, education and awareness of mental health and wellness. Ongoing work to address the Provincial Auditor's recommendations regarding treating patients at high risk of suicide in the northwest.

regarding treating patients at high risk of suicide in the northwest. Continued operation of Roots of Hope programs in three communities: La Ronge, Meadow Lake and Buffalo Narrows. These community-led suicide prevention initiatives rely on the experience of local community leaders to develop culturally appropriate initiatives.

programs in three communities: La Ronge, Meadow Lake and Buffalo Narrows. These community-led suicide prevention initiatives rely on the experience of local community leaders to develop culturally appropriate initiatives. Continued support for a suicide prevention public awareness campaign to inform individuals that help is available for people thinking of, or affected by, suicide. Promoted the national Suicide Crisis Helpline, 9-8-8, which was launched in November 2023.

to inform individuals that help is available for people thinking of, or affected by, suicide. Promoted the national Suicide Crisis Helpline, 9-8-8, which was launched in November 2023. Funding the Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan to deliver a provincial safe medication disposal program to reduce the risk of suicide from unused or expired prescription drugs.

to reduce the risk of suicide from unused or expired prescription drugs. Continued coordination of media training through the Mental Health Commission of Canada and the Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma. Training highlights sensitive and responsible reporting on mental health and suicide.

through the Mental Health Commission of Canada and the Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma. Training highlights sensitive and responsible reporting on mental health and suicide. Continued support of suicide prevention training for non-clinicians in a variety of sectors , delivered by LivingWorks.

, delivered by LivingWorks. Promotion of a peer support program initiative for first responders.

The Government of Saskatchewan is making a record investment of $574 million in mental health and addictions in 2024-25, which includes $2.25 million specifically targeted for suicide prevention initiatives.

The Government of Saskatchewan will continue to engage with Indigenous partners, including the FSIN, to identify opportunities to advance suicide prevention in Indigenous communities. Further consultations with stakeholders and partners across the province are ongoing as work continues to improve suicide prevention initiatives in Saskatchewan.

Pillars for Life: The Saskatchewan Suicide Prevention Plan is posted at saskatchewan.ca/pillars-for-life along with information about resources available on suicide prevention and mental health.

