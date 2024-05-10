Studio Supreme’s movie "Kite" to Screen at the 2024 Malibu Film Festival
Kite directed by Olivier Hero Dressen and produced by Camilla Wang. Official Selection at Malibu International Film Festival
Caught in a moment of raw emotion, Michael Koltes unleashes a powerful scream from a cliff in 'Kite,' capturing the intense journey of self-discovery.
Olivier Hero Dressen's 'Kite' debuts at the 2024 Malibu Film Festival, highlighting vibrant, cross-cultural storytelling.
Kite explores deep themes of connection and discovery, set against the stunning backdrop of Huaniao Island in China, capturing the essence of its beauty and cultural richness.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Studio Supreme is thrilled to announce that "Kite," a poignant exploration of human connections and new beginnings produced and directed by Olivier Hero Dressen with Camilla Wang in the executive chair; the film has been officially selected for screening at the prestigious 2024 Malibu Film Festival. This special event will be held at the Directors Guild of America Theater Complex in Los Angeles, offering a platform for one of the most heartfelt narratives in this year’s independent cinema lineup.
— Olivier Hero Dressen
Event Details:
- Date: Saturday, May 25th, 2024
- Location: Directors Guild of America, 7920 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
- Schedule:
- 11:30 AM: Doors Open
- 12 PM - 7 PM: Film Screenings
- 7:00 PM - 7:30 PM: Awards Ceremony
- 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM: Reception
A Film of New Beginnings and Cultural Reflections
"Kite" tells the moving story of a chance encounter between a middle-aged expatriate and a young local girl on the serene Huaniao Island. Their developing friendship opens a window to their contrasting worlds, highlighting themes of redemption, cultural exchange, and the universal search for happiness. The film stars Michael Koltes, Camilla Wang, and Reina Kinsman, whose performances bring depth and authenticity to this cross-cultural narrative.
Following its premiere, "Kite" will be available to stream on XOLO.TV from May 26th to May 31st, allowing a global audience to partake in this cinematic journey.
Director’s Vision
Olivier Hero Dressen, known for his compelling visual storytelling and ability to weave complex emotional landscapes, directs "Kite." Dressen’s work is marked by a keen sensitivity to the nuances of human relationships and a deep appreciation for the settings in which these stories unfold. "Bringing 'Kite' to the Malibu Film Festival is a tremendous honor," said Dressen. "This film is very close to my heart, reflecting personal themes of connection and discovery, set against the backdrop of breathtaking landscapes of my favorite island in China."
Behind the Production
Produced by Studio Supreme, "Kite" benefits from a seasoned crew's innovative techniques and international expertise. The film's production values mirror its narrative ambition, featuring stunning cinematography by Kirtan Hummelen, whose camera work captures the lush vibrancy of Huaniao Island and the intense emotions of its characters.
The narrative is enhanced by a poignant score, precise editing by a team of editors composed of Jose Salto, Olivier, and Mebil Rosales, and immersive sound design from Michael Houg, all of which contribute to a rich, sensory viewing experience.
Engage with 'Kite' and Studio Supreme
As "Kite" prepares for its festival run, Studio Supreme invites film enthusiasts, critics, and the global film community to engage with its themes and participate in discussions around its production and impact. Viewers are encouraged to explore further details about "Kite" and the creative minds behind it at www.studiosupremefilms.com/kite.
For those interested in the broader work of Olivier Hero Dressen and his unique approach to filmmaking, more information is available at https://www.herodirector.tv
About Studio Supreme:
Studio Supreme is a dynamic production company renowned for its creative storytelling and innovative film techniques. With projects spanning various genres and geographical boundaries, Studio Supreme is dedicated to producing films that resonate with worldwide audiences.
Join Us at the Malibu Film Festival
Do not miss the opportunity to see "Kite" at the Directors Guild of America on May 25th. Tickets are available via Eventbrite at Malibu Film Festival Tickets.
"Kite" promises to be a highlight of this year's festival circuit. It offers a story that entertains and profoundly touches on the beauty of human connection. Join us in celebrating this impactful project.
Camilla Wang
studio supreme OÜ
Discovering Kite: A Journey of Connection and Culture on Huaniao Island