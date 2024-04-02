Belgian Director Olivier Hero Dressen Introduces Groundbreaking xSuit Commercial in Hollywood
We aimed to embody the action genre with chases, stunts, and LA's vibe. Zach Lazar Hoffman's voiceover and the xSuit's versatility pay homage to both the genre and the suit's ingenuity."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 -- Belgian Director Olivier Hero Dressen Introduces Groundbreaking xSuit Commercial in Hollywood.
The latest xSuit commercial, "Race Against Time," was masterfully directed by Belgian talent Olivier Hero Dressen and produced by Studio Supreme. It showcases the essence of high-octane action melded with the sleek sophistication of modern professional wear.
Produced with the expertise of LA Producer Constance Powis and CN Producer Camilla Wang, the project features an international crew, highlighting the remarkable agility and elegance of the xSuit against the vibrant backdrop of Los Angeles. The commercial stars Vladislav Litvinenko, known for his captivating dance performance alongside Ryan Gosling at the Oscars, embodying the dynamic spirit of the modern man. Paul Darnell, acclaimed for his recent Emmy Award-winning work on the stunts for the Disney series "The Mandalorian," not only features in the commercial but also masterminds the breathtaking stunt choreography, bringing the action to life.
The Belgian and Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce in L.A. expresses its immense pride in supporting this venture, underscoring the prolific Belgian creativity flourishing in Hollywood. "Race Against Time" is a testament to the Belgian community's innovative collaboration and exceptional talent, asserting its significant impact on the international stage.
About "Race Against Time"
The "Race Against Time" narrative is a compelling journey of a man against the clock, striving to reach a crucial board meeting. Adorned in the versatile xSuit, the protagonist navigates through myriad challenges with unmatched style and efficiency, showcasing the indispensable value of xSuit for today's professionals. The commercial captures the scenic allure of Los Angeles and features a stellar international crew, including Emmy Award winner Paul Darnell, elevating the cinematic experience.
Credits
Writer/Director/Executive Producer: Olivier Hero Dressen
Cinematographer: Gareth Taylor
Lead: Vladislav Litvinenko
Stunt Coordinator/Choreographer & Feature: Paul Darnell
Voice Over by: Zach Lazar Hoffman
Editing & Colorgrading: Aaron Fuks
Sound & Post Production: designhero.tv
The success of "Race Against Time" is attributed to the collective brilliance of its creative team.
About xSuit
Innovatively designed for the forward-thinking professional, xSuit stands at the intersection of fashion and functionality. It is the epitome of modern attire that doesn't compromise style or comfort, embodying the future of men's fashion.
About Olivier Hero Dressen
Olivier Hero Dressen is an award-winning director renowned for his visionary direction and compelling visual storytelling. His extensive portfolio includes commercials, music videos, and films that span the globe, consistently breaking new ground in the creative industry.
