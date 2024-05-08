U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit: A Milestone Event for Strategic Defense and Veterans Support
Global Security and Veteran Rehabilitation Thought Leadership Take Center Stage at Pioneering Summit
We stand united with the valiant men and women who served their nations with honor. This event underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting our veterans and our fellow Ukrainian Veterans.”WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set against the backdrop of pressing global security challenges and the crucial need for veteran reintegration, the 1st Annual U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit promises a comprehensive three-day event packed with expert panels, strategic discussions, and a charitable focus. Scheduled for June 5-7, 2024, at the Residence Inn Arlington Capital View and Andrews Air Force Base MD, this summit is poised to forge new frontiers in defense technology and support for veterans.
— General David H. Petraeus, US Army (Ret.)
Defense Innovations and Strategic Partnerships:
The Defense Forum will kick off the summit with a focus on emerging defense technologies and strategic partnerships that are vital for modern warfare and peacekeeping efforts. Esteemed speakers such as Suzanne Kelly, CEO of The Cipher Brief, and Lt. Gen. Frank Helmick (Ret.), will delve into topics including cyber defense, drone advancements, and the role of artificial intelligence and new technologies in military operations.
Veterans Affairs and Support Initiatives:
Concurrently, the Veterans Forum will address pressing issues faced by veterans, such as PTSD, healthcare innovations, job training, and social reintegration. Highlighting this segment will be discussions led by Maryna Baydyuk, Co-president of United Help Ukraine, and Samuel Cook, American entrepreneur, and founder of the Borderlands Foundation, who will outline the impactful strategies and programs aiding veterans in transitioning to civilian life.
Charity Golf Tournament:
The summit will culminate with the U.S.–Ukraine Veterans Charity Golf Tournament at Andrews Air Force Base South Golf Course. This event aims to raise funds for Ukrainian war veterans, supporting PTSD treatment and rehabilitation programs. The tournament will provide an opportunity for attendees to engage in camaraderie while contributing to a noble cause, with notable figures such as General David Petraeus participating to lend their support.
Event Highlights Include:
Day 1: June 5, 2024
U.S.-UKRAINE DEFENSE FORUM: Global Security and Defense Forum: Exchanges on cutting-edge defense strategies and technologies that shape global security.
Day 2: June 6, 2024
U.S.-UKRAINE VETERANS FORUM: U.S.–Ukraine Veterans Forum: Sessions focused on veteran welfare, including policy reforms, healthcare improvements, and innovative rehabilitation programs.
Day 3: June 7, 2024
U.S.-Ukraine Veterans Charity Golf Tournament: Charity Golf Tournament: A blend of competition and charity, this event underscores the summit’s commitment to supporting veterans through sports and communal activities.
“We ask our soldiers to fight on the frontlines, to defend our freedoms and safeguard our futures. It is our profound duty, then, to defend our defenders with equal vigor. We must commit to supporting these brave men and women with everything in our power, ensuring they receive the care, respect, and support they deserve after their heroic service," said, John Lyons strategic advisor to the U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit and CEO of i720 Global, LLC. "This summit is a step forward in fulfilling that promise, bringing together the best minds to focus not just on what these veterans have given us, but on what we must give them in return.”
Samuel Cook, Founder of the Borderlands Foundation stated, “Our commitment to veterans is unyielding; we strive to provide them not just support, but a pathway back to a healthy and thriving life.”
About the U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit:
The U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit aims to strengthen international alliances in defense technologies and veteran support. This landmark event brings together military leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and veteran organizations from around the globe to collaborate on these critical areas.
For additional information on the U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit and the Veterans Forum, or to register for the event, please visit - https://summit.borderlands.com.ua/landing-page
Join us for a dynamic summit that promises to reshape the future of defense and deliver meaningful support to those who have served our nations.
About Borderlands Foundation:
The Borderlands Foundation is committed to supporting Ukrainian war heroes through comprehensive rehabilitation programs and therapy for PTSD. With initiatives like the charity golf tournament, the foundation aims to foster unity, healing, and support for those who have served their countries bravely. For more information, please visit Borderlands Foundation Website - https://summit.borderlands.com.ua/landing-page
