Today is Last Day to Apply for Disaster Assistance

LANSING, Mich. – Today is the last day survivors of the Aug. 24-26, 2023, severe storms, tornadoes and flooding in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties have to apply for federal assistance.

The registration period for federal disaster assistance ends at 11:59 p.m., today, May 8, 2024.

If you had storm-related expenses and live or own a business in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties, you should apply as soon as possible. FEMA assistance can provide grants and SBA may offer loans for temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster-related needs.

To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757.

FEMA does not treat people differently because of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. FEMA provides free aids and services to people to help them communicate with us and understand FEMA programs:

Information available in Braille, large print, or audio.

Information available in accessible electronic formats on FEMA’s website.

Qualified sign language interpreters.

Qualified multilingual interpreters.

Information written in other languages.

If you need assistance to access a FEMA program or service or a program or service funded by FEMA or want to report a concern or complaint of discrimination, please contact FEMA at (833) 285-7448 [Press 1 for English, 2 for Spanish, 3 for the Language Line] or email FEMA-CivilRightsOffice@fema.dhs.gov.