Biden-Harris Administration Announces Michigan and Washington as Recipients for FEMA’s Swift Current Program to Help Communities Withstand Impacts of Climate Change

Selections Complement 16 States and One Tribal Nation Selected to Receive Flood Mitigation Funding

WASHINGTON -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced today that both Michigan and Washington are each eligible for up to $20 million in funding to reduce flood risks. The funding is available through the fiscal year 2023 Swift Current funding opportunity, made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda we were able to extend additional funding to help flood-prone communities as they continue to grapple with the climate crisis,” said Administrator Criswell. “Michigan and Washington now join the 16 states and Tribal Nation we announced in April that will receive faster access to these valuable flooding mitigation grants. FEMA is looking forward to working with these states to ensure they take advantage of this new funding opportunity as they build resilience to future flood threats.”

This announcement complements the April 17 announcement of 16 states and one Tribal Nation being eligible for up to $295 million for the same funding opportunity.

Swift Current is designed to get funding on the ground as soon as possible after a flood-related disaster to help communities implement upgrades to reduce their flood risk. This funding will support National Flood Insurance Program policyholders who have experienced repetitive and substantial flood-damage. Each of the states and Tribe selected declared a flood-related major disaster since June 2023.

The opportunity aligns with FEMA’s Year of Resilience and helps communities build local capacity to withstand tomorrow’s hazards from climate change.

This announcement advances the President’s Justice40 Initiative, which set a goal to deliver 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments to disadvantaged communities that have been marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution. Swift Current provides more equitable access to mitigation grants by increasing the federal cost share for eligible applicants above the standard 75% cost share and offering tailored pre-application support to disadvantaged communities that often face challenges meeting their non-federal match.

Examples of projects eligible for this funding opportunity include property acquisition, demolition, elevation and relocation. To be eligible, buildings must be insured through the National Flood Insurance Program.

The following have been selected for funding:

Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians $5 million

California $20 million

Colorado $10 million

Florida $40 million

Georgia $20 million

Illinois $20 million

Iowa $10 million

Maine $10 million

Michigan $20 million

Minnesota $10 million

Missouri $20 million

Montana $20 million

New Hampshire $10 million

New Jersey $20 million

New York $20 million

Rhode Island $10 million

Vermont $40 million

Washington $20 million

West Virginia $10 million

For more information about the selections visit FEMA.gov. FEMA will distribute funding on a rolling basis as eligible applicants submit applications until the total available funding amount of $300 million is exhausted.

The applicant must meet the Swift Current activation criteria, including having a major disaster declaration for a flood-related disaster event beginning June 1, 2023, through May 31, 2024. A flood-related disaster event includes coastal storms, hurricanes, remnants of hurricanes and floods. Additional criteria may be found on FEMA.gov.

The application period for this opportunity opened Nov. 15, 2023. All eligible applicants must submit their fiscal year 2023 Swift Current grant applications to FEMA via MT eGrants. Upon Swift Current activation, FEMA will provide the application deadline to the applicant.

The application deadlines are for the applicants only. Local governments should consult with their state, tribal or territorial agency to confirm deadlines to submit subapplications for their consideration.

FEMA will work with states, tribes and territories to explore their participation during this cycle of funding. Potential applicants who have questions may contact their FEMA regional office while interested subapplicants should contact their state or territory hazard mitigation officer.