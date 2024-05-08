Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Nathan Hoffman to the Florida Scholars Academy Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Nathan Hoffman to the Florida Scholars Academy Board of Trustees.

 

Nathan Hoffman

Hoffman is the Senior Director of State Policy and Advocacy at the Foundation for Excellence in Education. He currently serves as a member of the American Enterprise Institute Leadership Network and the Policy Innovators in Education Leadership Institute. Hoffman earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Illinois.

