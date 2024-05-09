RTD Innovator BeatBox Introduces Limited Edition Red, White and Blue Patriotic Variety Pack For 2024 Summer Season

The Red, White and Blue BeatBox Variety Pack Will Also Debut A New Cherry Limeade Flavor

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release: BeatBox, leading RTD innovator, goes Patriotic for summer, as they prepare to launch their latest and exciting American-themed brand expansion – The Red, White and Blue Variety Pack – just in time for Memorial Day! The flavorful Party Punch Variety Pack joins their already popular Hard Tea flavors and extensive line of signature Original Party Punch flavors, and is ALSO introducing the highly anticipated flavor Cherry Limeade, with limited edition packaging. All three flavors of the Red, White and Blue BeatBox summer variety pack are low in sugar, full of delicious and refreshing flavor, and pack an 11.1% ABV punch.

BeatBox is a true pioneer in the RTD space, innovating the alcohol aisles at nearly 100,000 popular retail locations in all 50 states across the US. The Red, White and Blue variety pack offers consumers a true “Party In The USA” for Summer with the themed packaging and flavors, perfect for Memorial Day, July 4th, graduation, Father’s Day, backyard BBQs, tailgating, and closing out with Labor Day.'

The three highlighted flavors, including Blue Razzberry and Fruit Punch (both top selling BeatBox flavors), along with a delicious new Cherry Limeade flavor. Customers will be greeted at retail by Lady Liberty herself, with unique and impactful packaging displays in store. The Patriotic Variety Pack will also have a QR code offering a “red hot rebate” to consumers, to earn $10 cash back.

The addition of Cherry Limeade is perfectly and appropriately timed to the white packaging thematic. The Variety three-flavor pack consists of the signature BeatBox tetra packaging which is recyclable and eco-friendly, with the environmental footprint a continued focus of priority to the brand founders.

"We're super excited about our Red, White, and Blue Variety Pack featuring our brand new Cherry Limeade flavors. It's like a summer party in a box! Adding in Cherry Limeade was all about bringing something new and fun to the table—perfect for any backyard BBQ or lake day. Cherry was a top flavor requested by our consumers and adding in the twist of lime makes it the perfect summer cocktail." -Zech Francis, VP of Marketing at BeatBox

"Releasing the Patriotic Variety Pack right before summer hits is our way of kicking off the season right with our wholesale and retail partners. Cherry Limeade is the latest addition, and we think it's going to be a hit at all your favorite summer spots, from picnics to pool parties. This new Variety Pack is set to be our biggest product launch to date." -Phil Jamison, EVP of Sales at BeatBox

The Red, White and Blue variety pack will hit retailers nationwide mid-March, at 7-Eleven, Rite Aid, Total Wine, Ralphs, Smart & Final, and all local liquor and convenience stores. A full store list can be found at www.beatboxbeverages.com.

About BeatBox Beverages:

BeatBox is the "Original Party Punch,” offering fun & nostalgic flavors in a sustainable & resealable package, now also offering an array of flavorful Hard Teas. With a deep passion for live music, our community of super fans, and creating fun, BeatBox has become the brand that’s bringing the party to the alcohol industry. The journey began in 2012 in the live music capital of the world, Austin, TX, and the energy was contagious. So much so, that BeatBox was able to secure the largest investment in SharkTank history from Mark Cuban who, “invested in BeatBox because at heart I'm a 25 year old and saw that this is going to be a party phenomenon.” BeatBox quickly built a team of beverage leaders helping to define a new category of "Party Punch." BeatBox has an impressive roster of famous investors in music and entertainment, including Mark Cuban, Rob Dyrdek, Party Favor, Louis The Child, Good Times Ahead, and many more. Today, BeatBox has become one of the fastest growing brands innovating the alcohol industry and the drink of choice for Millennial and legal drinker age Gen Z drinkers. Its passion for music, and connection to its consumers, has also made it the fastest growing and most engaged alcohol brand on social media. Like Mark Cuban said, this is a company that sells fun, and if anyone ever asks what this brand is all about, tell them that "BeatBox Brings the Party!"

Follow on social media @beatboxbeverages and visit online at www.beatboxbeverages.com.