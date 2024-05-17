B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN ILLINOIS
Bryan Beckner Joins as Partner in Chicago, IL
What I look forward to the most about joining B2B CFO® is the ability to work with and get to know so many talented and knowledgeable CFOs”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B CFO®, a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that Bryan Beckner has joined as Partner. He is based in Chicago, IL, and will serve the surrounding area alongside other B2B CFO® partners.
— Bryan Beckner
Bryan is a skilled executive with deep financial and operational experience with over 12 years of experience helping a wide range of companies. Prior to joining B2B CFO®, he spent two years as the Managing Director of BDO’s Management Consulting Practice. Prior to that, he was CFO for six years at Impact Networking in Lake Forest, IL. As CFO, he grew and scaled the company from $60 million in annual revenues to over $140 million in annual revenues over a five year period. During tenure as CFO, Bryan led pre-acquisition diligence, negotiations, and post-acquisition integration for several acquisitions, the largest being $25 million in annual revenue.
Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO®, said, “Bryan is an exceptional professional with a sincere appreciation for our unique process and strategy. His passion for business coupled with his years of financial and operational experience will be of tremendous value to the business community in Chicago and the surrounding areas.”
According to Bryan, “What I look forward to the most about joining B2B CFO® is the ability to work with and get to know so many talented and knowledgeable CFOs.”
To find out more about, or to connect with Bryan, visit b2bcfo.com/bryan-beckner
About B2B CFO
B2B CFO® provides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFO® is the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit www.B2BCFO.com.
# # #
Bryan Beckner
B2B CFO®
bryanbeckner@b2bcfo.com