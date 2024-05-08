Young Winners of Wyoming Radon Poster Contest Named

May 8, 2024

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is announcing the winners of its annual youth radon poster contest, which is part of an overall effort to educate families about potential radon-related health risks.

Winners for 2024 include:

3rd-6th Grade Category

1st Place: Sarah Rowe, 6th grade, Horsin’ Around 4-H Club, Cheyenne

2nd Place: Anwynn Fack, 5th grade, Meadowlark Elementary, Sheridan

7th-9th Grade Category

1st Place: Taylor Peters, 9th grade, Powell High School, Powell

2nd Place: Paige Sanders, 9th grade, Powell High School, Powell

Radon is an invisible, odorless, tasteless and dangerous gas found in many places, including homes. Radon occurs naturally as a radioactive gas released from the element radium and is found in rocks, soil and water.

While all Wyoming homes are at risk of having radon, with higher levels the risk may become a health concern. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) describes an elevated level of radon as anything over 4 pCi/L (picocuries per liter of air) and recommends corrective action.

Visit health.wyo.gov/radon to view the winning poster entries, learn more about radon or order a free radon test kit (while supplies last). The EPA recommends homes be tested for radon every two years.