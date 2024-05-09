NYFHealth® Awards Announces 2024 Special Industry Awards
For the Second Consecutive Year, Interpublic Group Named Holding Company of the Year
We’re thrilled to be named Healthcare Agency of the Year. We’d like to thank our bold client partners who helped us achieve this great honor”NEW YORK , NEW YORK , USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NYFHealth® Awards, celebrating excellence in Healthcare & Wellness and Pharma (Rx) Advertising, proudly reveals the distinguished recipients of the 2024 Special Industry Awards.
Interpublic Group | IPG secures another triumphant year with a trio of prestigious accolades. The 2024 New York Festivals Health Awards honored IPG with the title of Holding Company of the Year, while IPG Health retained its crown as Healthcare Network of the Year. Additionally, AREA 23, an IPG Health Company, again earned the esteemed title of Healthcare Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year.
2024 New York Festivals Health Awards Holding Company of the Year
Interpublic Group | IPG, with employees in all major world markets, specializing in advertising, digital marketing, communications planning, media, public relations, and specialty marketing earned the prestigious title of 2024 Holding Company of the Year. The Holding Company of the Year is awarded to the holding company whose advertising networks earn the highest score for the highest caliber of work entered in all mediums across all competitions.
2024 New York Festivals Health Awards Healthcare Network of the Year
IPG Health takes center stage again this year, securing the prestigious title of Healthcare Network of the Year. The NYF Health Network of the Year is awarded to an advertising agency network with the highest score for entries across all mediums and competitions. The network's awarded companies include AREA 23, FCB Health New York, Humancare, McCann Health Dubai, McCann Health London, McCann Health New Jersey and Neon. Awards earned include the prestigious 5 NYFHealth Gold Towers, 9 Silver, 12 Bronze, and 60 Finalist Awards.
“These incredible honors wouldn’t be possible without our talented teams and our brave client partners who collaborate in inspiring ways to create innovative solutions that change lives around the world,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health. “Our interconnectivity fuels our distinct approach to creative effectiveness and keeps us laser-focused on consistently doing what’s right for our clients and their brands.”
2024 New York Festivals Health Awards Healthcare Agency of the Year
AREA 23, An IPG Health Company, has been honored with the prestigious title of 2024 Healthcare Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year. The New York Festivals Health Agency of the Year Award recognizes the advertising agency with the highest-scoring entries across all mediums and competitions. AREA 23 boasts an impressive array of accolades, including 3 NYFHealth Gold Towers, 8 Silver, 7 Bronze, and 17 Finalist Awards.
“We’re thrilled to be named Healthcare Agency of the Year. We’d like to thank our bold client partners who helped us achieve this great honor,” says Tim Hawkey, Chief Creative Officer, AREA 23. “Our agency will always push to do the provocative, never been done, off-the-wall ideas so our clients can continue to make an indelible mark on the healthcare industry and the world at large.”
“We’re delighted to once again honor IPG and its networks and agencies for their outstanding achievements. For the second consecutive year, their innovative campaigns have captivated both our online Grand Jury and live Executive Jury. NYF’s Special Industry Awards spotlight pioneering creativity that pushes boundaries and delivers impactful messaging on behalf of prominent global brands," said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals Advertising Awards Competitions.
“It’s exciting to see such powerful work coming from AREA 23, bringing new perspectives to advertising in the health arena,” noted Jennifer Vizina, Executive Director of the New York Festivals Health Awards.
The results of the New York Festivals Health Awards Grand and Executive Jury sessions determine the overall points earned for winning entries. The New York Festivals Special Industry Awards provide an account of the highest-ranking companies and agencies within this year’s competition.
The international New York Festivals Health Awards honors the world’s best healthcare advertising and celebrates creative achievement within the healthcare advertising, marketing, and communication space beyond the barriers of language and culture.
To view the entire gallery of innovative Healthcare & Wellness/Pharma campaigns earning Gold, Silver, Bronze Towers, and Finalist Awards in the 2024 NYFHealth Awards, visit: 2024 Winners.
For more information on the 2024 NYFHealth® competition visit: https://home.nyfhealth.com/.
