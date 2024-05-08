New Hobie Surf Shop to Open in San Juan Capistrano's River Street Marketplace July 2024

Hobie Surf Shop in San Juan Capistrano

The store will be dynamic and always changing to offer our guests a sense of exploration, discovery, community, and WOW! A juxtaposition of the past and looking forward to the future.” — Jake Schwaner, Managing Partner

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CALIFORNIA , USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hobie Surf Shop is excited to announce the opening of its newest location at 31896 Paseo Adelanto, Suite 106, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675, within the vibrant River Street Marketplace. Slated for June 2024, this 5,000 square feet store will offer an immersive retail experience in one of California's oldest neighborhoods, with the Mission established in 1776.

Situated within the historic River Street Marketplace, Hobie's new location will be part of a dynamic hub that blends retail, dining, and community engagement. The Marketplace will feature unique and upscale dining experiences, showcase local artisans, and incorporate a bar/brewery aspect, offering visitors a diverse array of attractions.

"The store will be dynamic and always changing to offer our guests a sense of exploration, discovery, community, and WOW! A juxtaposition of the past and looking forward to the future,” said Jake Schwaner, Managing Partner.

The architecture and layout of the Marketplace are meticulously designed to foster community engagement, with outdoor hangouts and pleasurable living spaces integrated throughout. Embracing the rich history and cultural heritage of the area, the Marketplace aims to become a gathering place where residents and visitors alike can connect, relax, and enjoy the best of San Juan Capistrano.

Hobie Surf Shop’s team is thrilled to be a part of the vibrant River Street Marketplace. They’re excited to contribute to the dynamic community space and offer residents and visitors an unparalleled shopping experience that celebrates surf culture, outdoor living, and the unique spirit of San Juan Capistrano.

In addition to its extensive retail offerings, the new Hobie Surf Shop will continue Hobie's tradition of community engagement by hosting events that celebrate surf culture, environmental sustainability, and outdoor adventure. Through partnerships with industry leaders like Patagonia, Vissla, and Florence, Hobie aims to enrich the SJC community with workshops, demos, and other special events that inspire and connect.

A grand opening event is slated for August 2024. For more information about the new Hobie Surf Shop in San Juan Capistrano's River Street Marketplace, visit hobiesurfshop.com.