Lyricos Learning Elevates STEAM on Demand® Platform with Exciting Innovations

STEAM concepts supported by hands-on projects

With the introduction of new leadership, cutting-edge AI tools and bilingual teaching assets, the EdTech platform is setting a new standard for STEAM education.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move poised to further revolutionize the educational landscape, Lyricos® Learning LLC, the EdTech company operating out of California and Texas, has announced significant enhancements to its popular video streaming and education platform, STEAM on Demand®.

“Our STEAM on Demand service offers a comprehensive solution for integrating STEM + Arts education into early learning,” said Devina Bhojwani, the President of Lyricos Learning. “With a library of hundreds of interactive videos aligned with national standards, the platform facilitates hands-on learning that is both educational and entertaining.”

Since its launch in early 2021, STEAM on Demand has become an essential resource for nearly 400 schools, 5,000 teachers and over 65,000 students. The platform, known for its engaging curriculum and ease of use, has received accolades from educators and administrators alike for its intuitive design and the diversity of its on-screen instructors.

Now, with several new initiatives launched this year surrounding the STEAM on Demand platform, Bhojwani says Lyricos Learning is excited to continue finding new ways to enrich the educational experience.

Jennifer Bertram, for example, recently joined the company as the STEAM Success Manager, bringing a wealth of experience from her 17-year tenure at Hawthorne School District, ranging from classroom teaching to district-level science program support. Her primary focus will be to assist schools in tailoring their STEAM on Demand programs to meet their unique needs.

"I spent over a decade teaching at the elementary level, working on-site to build STEM programs from scratch,” said Bertram. “I was pulling resources from everywhere, which became my passion, along with forging partnerships with local organizations to expose children to the opportunities within these fields and bring real-life applications to them. I then advanced to a coaching role, overseeing STEAM and STEM in grades K-8. My greatest passion has always been developing these programs and ensuring their success. Now, with STEAM on Demand, I can extend this passion across multiple districts, helping expand and customize these programs to meet the specific needs of each school."

This year, Bertram has already helped facilitate the onboarding of several large school districts onto the STEAM on Demand platform, including Hawthorne, which has enrolled about 60 teachers and 1,500 students in the program.

STEAM on Demand is not just expanding its team, but also its technological capabilities. Keeping up with the latest advancements in tech, the company has introduced 10 new AI-generated tools designed to augment the educational experience on the STEAM on Demand platform. These tools include activities, games, word searches and coloring sheets aimed at reinforcing learning in a fun and engaging manner.

Furthermore, Lyricos Learning is breaking language barriers by translating its STEAM on Demand video content into Spanish. This initiative is particularly significant, as it caters to the needs of bilingual schools, which makes up a considerable portion of its current network. The move to include Spanish translations underscores the company's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in education.

Lastly, to keep up with the steadily growing demand for its services, Lyricos Learning is also upgrading its STEAM on Demand platform to support more simultaneous users. The capacity upgrade from 5,000 to 50,000 users is evidence that the company anticipates larger contracts and is ready to serve an ever-expanding user base.

“As we continue to innovate and expand, our impact on STEAM education is poised to grow,” Bhojwani said. “We are thrilled to welcome leaders like Jennifer onto our team who share our dedication to providing high-quality, accessible education to students across the nation. With these latest updates, Lyricos Learning reaffirms its position as a leader in the field of educational technology, promising a brighter future for students and educators alike.”

ABOUT LYRICOS® LEARNING, LLC:

Lyricos® Learning, LLC is the home to IDEA Lab Kids and is also the creator of STEAM on Demand, a leading provider of streaming interactive content and tools for planning and leading standards-aligned, engaging, and fun TK-8 STEAM hands-on lessons.

ABOUT STEAM ON DEMAND®:

STEAM on Demand® is a technology platform that offers science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) interactive lessons “on demand” which are designed to be used in a collaborative classroom setting or online. Hundreds of interactive video lessons have been developed as part of the platform’s core content. These kid-tested videos spotlight topics that align with national and state level curriculum standards across all STEAM subjects and guide teachers and students through hands-on projects. Also included is access to a variety of coding pathways for students of all levels. The platform provides all the content and tools needed to plan and conduct entire afterschool programs.

ABOUT IDEA LAB® KIDS:

IDEA Lab® Kids was founded as a way for kids to explore their love of science, technology, engineering, art, and math subjects. The award-winning Houston-based education franchise system offers after-school classes, camps, birthday parties, open labs, and much more to children. The brand has positioned itself to be a leader in the growing STEAM education space with franchises in the U.S., Canada, and internationally. IDEA Lab Kids franchises are only offered or sold in states where they are registered or compliant with applicable franchise laws.