Opera Idaho announces 2024-2025 season: Season of Change

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opera Idaho announces their 2024-2025 season: Season of Change, celebrating the beauty, artistry, passion, and dramatic storytelling that has become synonymous with Opera Idaho productions in recent seasons. Offering performances that resonate with everyone from the opera connoisseur to the new musical enthusiast, Season of Change emulates the mood and transformation of Idaho’s four glorious seasons: summer, fall, winter, and spring. Season subscriptions are on sale. Returning subscribers receive 15% and first-time subscribers enjoy 30% on subscription packages and an invitation to the annual Subscriber Appreciation Event on June 5. Visit operaidaho.org or call 208-345-3531, ext. 2 for ticket sales and information.

A BOISE SUMMER TRADITION: Kicking off the season, the fourth annual Opera in the Park has enthralled Idahoans for three consecutive summers and now boasts over 2,500 attendees. This free community concert event will be held in the picturesque Julia Davis Park on July 13, 2024 at 8:30 pm and features guest artists: soprano Cecilia Violetta López, mezzo soprano Olga Flora, tenor Jamie Flora, and baritone Octavio Moreno, accompanied by the Opera Idaho orchestra under the direction of Maestro Andy Anderson and emceed by new General Director, Stacey Trenteseaux, and Boise’s own local celebrity, Mellissa Paul. The event will feature a range of activities suitable for all ages, including local food trucks, a beer and wine garden, face painting, a VIP tent, a summer sing-along, and an evening of classical music. Attendees are welcome to bring a picnic and enjoy the community atmosphere.

FALL FOR OPERA: In 2024, the world is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the death of one of the greatest composers of all time: Giacomo Puccini. As summer turns to fall and Idaho’s natural landscape transforms into a dramatic collage of vibrant color, Opera Idaho celebrates with a Puccini double bill: Gianni Schicchi and Suor Angelica. Deception and swindlers, family feuds and melodrama, raucous ruses and puppy love, sacrifice and redemption: audiences will laugh, cry, and die for this tragicomedy duo at the Egyptian Theatre on October 4 and 6, 2024.

For a lighter introduction to opera, enjoy a sampling accompanied by dinner and drinks in the Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel. Starting October 24, 2024, Opera Idaho continues its Operatini series featuring a spectacular selection of guest and local artists singing your favorite opera, musical theatre, and jazz selections. Tickets and subscriptions are available now, and early purchase is recommended as shows often reach full capacity.

WINTER REFLECTIONS: As the holiday season draws near, Critical Mass Vocal Artists (CMVA) begin their annual four-concert series: Impressions and Reflections, an array of stunning a cappella choral works starting November 2, 2024 . In December, both the Opera Idaho Children’s Choruses and CMVA bring back two holiday favorites: the annual Children’s Choruses Concert and A Christmas Carol, a collaboration with Rediscovered Books first brought to life in December 2023.

Celebrate the season with dinner, drinks, and dancing at the annual Black and White Opera Idaho Gala on February 8, 2025. In March, as winter nears its end and the first glimpses of spring begin to peek through the cold, Idaho mountain snow, Verdi's La Traviata featuring soprano Cecilia Violetta López, the Daughter of Idaho, singing her signature role at the Egyptian Theatre on March 7 and 9, 2024. An all-star cast of sensational voices retell the virtue, rise, and fall of Violetta Valéry, a demimondaine or Parisian courtesan suffering from consumption, and Alfredo Germont, a young bourgeois whose tragic love story was cut short by infirmity and 19 century societal expectations.

SPRING INTO SONG: Like the blossoms of the Boise foothills, spring concerts and themed Operatinis sprinkle beautiful music across the cultural landscape. In a special add-on concert event, the Boise Phil will feature Opera Idaho as a guest artist in their Broadway Pops concert at the Morrison Center on April 26 and 27. For a special two-night Operatini in May 2025, internationally acclaimed mezzo soprano, Kirstin Chávez, performs her one-woman tour de force, Carmen Inside Out: a poignant retelling of Bizet’s masterpiece with vocal prowess, authentic flamenco dance sequences, and an intense face-to-face encounter with Carmen’s smoldering charisma.

Opera Idaho's 2024-2025 season includes a diverse lineup of performances designed to appeal to a wide audience. Visit operaidaho.org for a full listing of events and season calendar. Long-time patrons or opera newbies alike are invited to explore Opera Idaho’s Season of Change with special subscription discounts. To purchase subscriptions and for more information, visit operaidaho.org or call our office at 208-345-3531 ext. 2.

About Opera Idaho

Opera Idaho has been producing opera for over 50 years. It is one of the premier performing arts organizations in the Treasure Valley and one of the broadest-reaching arts organizations in the state, bringing the performing arts to communities in the Boise metro area, Pocatello, Ketchum, McCall, Burley, and other cities. With generous support from individuals, corporate sponsors, foundations, and grants, Opera Idaho reaches over 30,000 people of all ages through main stage operas, free concerts, Children’s Choruses, and educational and community engagement programming. Join the Opera Idaho family of giving to ensure opera remains on our stages and in our hearts for many years to come.

