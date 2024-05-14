Incrediwear and Lovell Announce Addition to Key Contract Vehicle for Military Health
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell® Government Services and Incrediwear, a leading provider of wearable anti-inflammatory sleeves and braces, announced today that they have been awarded a spot on the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). This award is a welcome addition to Incrediwear’s Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) award. Both the DAPA and FSS are key catalogs for federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS), which serve over 19 million beneficiaries collectively.
Incrediwear is at the forefront of innovative 24/7 wearable infrared therapy. Unlike regular compression sleeves, Incrediwear's innovative fabric, embedded with germanium and carbon semiconductor materials, actively promotes blood flow. This helps reduce inflammation, speeds up recovery, and enhances mobility, allowing the body to perform pain-free at its best. Incrediwear’s products include knee, leg, ankle, arm, elbow, shoulder, back sleeves, and a complete line of recovery and performance socks.
As Incrediwear’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.
“With Incrediwear, we're changing how people recover by offering anti-inflammatory sleeves and braces that relieve pain, speed up recovery, and help prevent injuries. Increasing access for the Department of Defense allows us to help more people return to their daily activities or get back in the fight faster,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.
“Our partnership with Lovell Government Services is something we are extremely proud of as it allows us to support their mission of providing the highest quality products and services to a very important constituency. For those currently serving, and those who have served, Incrediwear's technology is uniquely positioned and designed to address readiness by preventing injury, enhancing performance, and accelerating recovery while maintaining normal activity and wellness without pain," added Jackson Corley, Founder and CEO, Incrediwear Inc.
About Incrediwear
Established in December 2009, Incrediwear was created from necessity. Founder, Jackson Corley had a near-fatal cycling accident that threatened to paralyze him. He needed a solution, a new way to heal, a way to be free from the limitations of inflammation and pain to return to his active life. His tenacity lead to the creation of Incrediwear.
Since its inception, Incrediwear has been adopted by over 250 professional and collegiate sports teams, and millions of everyday people suffering from acute and chronic pain.
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.
