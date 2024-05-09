Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan says companies need to increase visibility

Companies must be seen and heard in a busy and chaotic marketplace

There is a reason some companies become well-known in the marketplace, while others struggle to be seen and heard?” — Jeff KAGAN

ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over more than three decades, Jeff Kagan has developed one of the strongest brand names in the industry. Now, he is helping companies, large and small, in all industries do the same thing and increase their visibility, using his brand.Kagan has become a well-known Industry Analyst over more than 30 years. He has become a powerful brand by following and commenting on companies and news in wireless, 5G, AI, telecom, technology, IoT and much more.He is also a Tech Columnist, Tech Influencer and powerful and influential member of the industry. He has appeared as a guest expert on countless internet, broadcast and print news and shows.In fact, Kagan has been part of thousands of different news stories over 35 years.He has just added a new service called Jeff Kagan Interviews where he interviews executives of client companies. He posts these interviews on Twitter and LinkedIn and publishes Press Releases on Google and other search engines, promoting them.This is all done to help client companies increase their visibility. To help senior executives get their messages heard in a loud and chaotic marketplace, using the Kagan brand and recognition to do so.Over three decades, Kagan has worked with and advised many companies and their senior executives on increasing their visibility.To help them punch their way onto the map.Over time, Kagan has learned the importance of being seen and heard in an otherwise loud and distracting industry.The challenge is this. Customers, investors, workers and the media need to become aware of your company.The problem is these groups are bombarded with an inordinate level of news and noise from countless competitors.While it is crucial companies learn how punch their way onto the radar and stay there, they need to be seen and heard on an ongoing basis.So, while it is obvious and important for companies to get on and stay on the radar, the question is how?Get in touch with Jeff Kagan to discuss and explore how you can raise your company profile.Here are some examples to consider. Plus, visit www.jeffKAGAN.com or see below for more information.Google News search with thousands of articles and comments:Twitter: https://twitter.com/jeffkagan/status/1785328156788105464 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/video/live/urn:li:ugcPost:7191093929184755712/ About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is a well-known Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer and lecturer, speaker for nearly four decades. He is based in Atlanta, Georgia and advises companies on increasing their visibility in a loud, noisy and chaotic marketplace. He follows technology companies like wireless, 5G, telecom, AI, IoT, Pay TV, Streaming TV, Communications technology, Metaverse, TeleHealth, HealthTech, Self-driving cars, Autonomous driving, Smart cities, Electric vehicles, Machine learning and so much more.Reach Jeff Kagan as follows:Email: jeff@jeffKAGAN.comWeb site: www.jeffKAGAN.com # # #

Jeff Kagan Interviews help you to punch you way into the marketplace. To be seen and heard in a noisy industry.