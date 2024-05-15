Taiwan Semiconductor Introduces a New Series of Ultra-Low Bias Current / High Efficiency Zener Diodes
1.8 – 39V, 50µA bias current, 500 mW max power dissipation Zeners ideal for IoT and IIoT applications; SOD-123 SMD facilitates drop-in upgrade
Our new line of Zener diodes featuring an ultra-low 50µA IZT provide the perfect solution in IoT and in IIoT applications”BREA, CA, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taiwan Semiconductor, a global supplier of discrete power electronics devices, LED drivers, analog ICs and ESD protection devices, announces its new series of Zener diodes with a selection of devices providing regulated voltages from 1.8VDC to 39VDC, all with ultra-low bias current (IZT) of 50µA and maximum power dissipation (PD) of 500mW. These devices are ideal for applications where exceptionally low bias current is needed (to extend battery life), essential (energy harvesting) or desirable (lighting and IIoT) while still providing uncompromised Zener regulation.
The 39 individual Zener diodes in the series with part numbers ranging from MMSZ4668 to MMSZ41716 are all packaged in an industry-standard, low-profile, SOD-123 surface-mount package. With their low IZT these devices are a straight-forward upgrade to existing designs without the need for PCB modifications as well as for new designs.
“Current trends in IoT and in IIoT where large amounts of bias current are not available are requiring upgrades or entirely new designs to enable the applications,” said Sam Wang, vice president, TSC Products. “Our new line of Zener diodes featuring an ultra-low 50µA IZT provide the perfect solution.”
Click here for more information and links to complete product specifications. Design resources include comprehensive datasheets and spice models for each component in the series.
