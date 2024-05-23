Biedermann Motech and Lovell Announce Partnership to Serve the VA, DoD through Preferred Contracts
Lovell® Government Services and Biedermann Motech, Inc., creator of innovative spine and extremity implant systems, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as Biedermann Motech's Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.
Biedermann Motech’s product portfolio is focused on the delivery of high-end solutions for complex spinal deformity, advanced Transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) solutions and trauma plating systems for upper extremity.
As Biedermann Motech’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. Biedermann Motech’s products are now available on the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalog (ECAT), the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), and GSA Advantage. Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.
“It is important to us to partner with companies like Biedermann Motech, that are committed to advancing surgical innovation. Lovell’s contract vehicles are a perfect match for their products, and this partnership simplifies the procurement process for both the end customer and our partner,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.
"We are thrilled to forge this partnership with Lovell, a seasoned leader in healthcare distribution. Their expertise and nationwide reach align perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative medical solutions to those who need it most. Together, we are ready to make significant strides in enhancing spinal care via innovative technology,” Markku Biedermann Chairman, CEO.
About Biedermann Motech
The Biedermann Group is a mid-sized, family-owned group of companies, whose roots go back to 1916. Biedermann researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes high-quality implant systems in collaboration with healthcare professionals, technology partners, scientific institutions, and specialized companies with the goal of achieving improved clinical outcomes. It is also the owner and guardian of a substantial patent and technology portfolio for specialized orthopedic markets. For the last 30 years, Biedermann has successfully licensed numerous patents and related technologies to several key players in the orthopedic and neurosurgical field.
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.
