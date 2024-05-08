Black Château Announces Strategic Alignment with the Kauai Writers Conference
Celebrating its ten-year anniversary, the Kauai Writers Conference offers an exceptional experience with an array of authors and experts in November of 2024.
Black Château’s involvement is a significant addition to our mission of nurturing talent and cultivating deep connections within the literary community.”LīHUʻE, KAUAI, HAWAII, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Château, a leading marketing and public relations firm specializing in promoting authors and literary events, announces its alignment with the 2024 Kauai Writers Conference. Scheduled for November 11-17, 2024, the conference celebrates its ten-year anniversary. It will feature master classes, one-on-one sessions, and a comprehensive program designed to foster the craft of writing and enhance the career goals of attendees.
David Katz, Director of the Kauai Writers Conference, says, “Black Château’s involvement is a significant addition to our mission of nurturing talent and cultivating deep connections within the literary community. We’re excited to welcome them this year as we celebrate ten amazing years bringing this conference to the writers of the world.”
Desireé Duffy, Founder of Black Château and The BookFest, is also one of the speakers at The Kauai Writers Conference. Additionally, the Kauai Writers Conference is being cross promoted with The BookFest. The BookFest, which is a virtual conference, happens again in October of 2024. David Katz is scheduled to speak at The BookFest. Plus there will be other cross-promotional activities between the two complimenting conferences.
Duffy says, “The Kauai Writers Conference is set in one of the most beautiful and inspiring locations in the world. As they celebrate their ten-year anniversary, our BookFest is poised to celebrate its 10th online bookish adventure, making our collaboration especially meaningful. It’s all about supporting storytellers in all their magnificent forms. We are ecstatic to do that alongside David Katz and his outstanding team.”
The Kauai Writers Conference offers an immersive experience that blends writing education with exceptional networking opportunities. Attendees are given exclusive access to learn directly from bestselling authors. Plus, they also are provided opportunities to meet literary agents and to network with publishers.
Notable confirmed speakers at this year’s Kauai Writers Conference include:
Christina Baker Kline, best known for her novel “Orphan Train”
Lauren Groff, celebrated for her novels such as “Fates and Furies”
Marta Kauffman, co-creator of the iconic TV show “Friends”
Jean Kwok, author of acclaimed novels such as “Girl in Translation”
Kirby Kim, a notable literary agent with a diverse list of clients
Mark Kurlansky, best known for his detailed non-fiction works, including “Salt: A World History”
Paula McLain, author of “The Paris Wife”
Molly Ringwald, acclaimed actress and author, known for her insightful writings
Andy Ross, literary agent known for his industry insights
Wendy Sherman, literary agent and advocate for several bestselling authors
Christopher Vogler, author of “The Writer's Journey”
Meg Wolitzer, noted for her profound explorations of human relationships in “The Interestings”
There are many more speakers and experts among the faculty. For more information about the Kauai Writers Conference and to register, please visit their website at kauaiwritersconference.com.
About Black Château:
Black Château is an award-winning marketing and public relations firm. The company specializes in promoting authors, books, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world with a full spectrum of services. It created The BookFest®, a biannual bookish adventure for readers and writers alike. Black Château’s sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award-winning, multi-media brand that promotes books through its website, radio show/podcast, and social media channels. Black Château is a virtual company. Born in Southern California, its office is headquartered in Norman, Oklahoma. The company’s motto is: We believe in storytellers. Visit Black Château Enterprises.
About the Kauai Writers Conference:
The Kauai Writers Conference brings together authors, poets, agents, and literary aficionados in one of the most picturesque settings in the world. Offering a blend of master classes, intimate panel discussions, and one-on-one sessions, the conference is designed to inspire writers of all levels, fostering growth and innovation in the literary arts. 2024 marks the tenth anniversary of the conference. For more information please visit: kauaiwritersconference.com.
