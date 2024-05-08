New Study Reveals Impact of Personalized Digital Companion on Caregivers of Children with Type 1 Diabetes
This study illustrates the potential of delivering precision medicine that acknowledges the uniqueness of each family, which is essential in pediatric care for all conditions.”SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groundbreaking research on the beneficial effects of Adhera Health’s AI-Precision Digital Companion on the wellbeing of caregivers of children with type 1 diabetes and its effectiveness to support personalized pediatric care is set to be unveiled at the 46th Congress of the Spanish Society of Pediatric Endocrinology – SEEP 2024.
— Dr. Antonio de Arriba, Pediatric Endocrinologist
Led by researchers from Hospital Universitario Miguel Servet and Adhera Health and sponsored by Novo Nordisk, this study (CARING-T1D) sheds light on the transformative potential of personalized digital interventions to enhance health outcomes for families managing chronic conditions. Building upon previous findings released at SEEP and other endocrinology conferences, the study underscores the pivotal role of personalized digital companions in providing tailored support, empowering caregivers, and driving positive engagement and behavior change to better integrate care for families affected by type 1 diabetes.
Dr. Antonio de Arriba, Pediatric Endocrinologist at the Hospital Universitario Miguel Servet and the principal investigator, will present the new findings at this year’s SEEP meeting, which takes place May 8 to 10, 2024, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (Spain).
“The findings highlight how Adhera Health’s personalized digital companion and interventions impact the wellbeing of caregivers and children with type 1 diabetes, revolutionizing pediatric healthcare by offering targeted support, educational content, and empowering the entire family unit,” remarked Dr. de Arriba, “This study illustrates the potential of delivering precision medicine that acknowledges the uniqueness of each family, which is essential in pediatric care for all conditions.”
Results of the new study demonstrate that a digital intervention program delivered by the Adhera AI-Precision Digital Companion had a positive effect on the overall wellbeing of the parents while also supporting integrated care via advanced AI algorithms. This means that the intervention not only positively impacted the parents’ emotional and psychological state but helped clinicians better understand the needs of families.
"The wellbeing of the entire family is paramount in managing diabetes effectively," emphasized Ricardo C. Berrios, co-founder, and CEO of Adhera Health. "Our study, alongside others we've conducted, highlights the importance of involving the whole family unit in the design of interventions and treatment plans for pediatric diabetes. It's crucial for healthcare strategies to address the needs of both children and their primary caregivers to achieve better health outcomes. Our findings support that data-driven solutions can help personalize pediatric care by considering the distinct needs of each family."
The study results also show that stratifying families based on the child’s metabolic control and the wellbeing of the caregiver provides a valuable approach for assessing the overall wellbeing of the family unit. By considering these factors together, healthcare professionals can gain a more nuanced understanding of the family’s health, and subsequently tailor interventions more effectively to meet the specific needs of each family.
Headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, Adhera Health pioneers’ innovative digital and human solutions for families grappling with chronic conditions. Adhera’s proprietary AI Precision Digital Companion reimagines support by tailoring it to the unique dynamics of each individual family. By harnessing responsible AI and a spectrum of data sources, we're redefining pediatric chronic condition management. Our clinically validated programs, spanning growth hormone disorders, Type 1 diabetes, and childhood obesity, improve caregivers' mental wellbeing, enhancing treatment adherence and positive health outcomes in children. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and small to medium health systems globally, Adhera Health is transforming pediatric healthcare.
