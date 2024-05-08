New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.: Pioneering Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center in Laguna Niguel Introduces Pet Friendly Rehab

Laguna Niguel, California – New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc., a highly rated drug and alcohol treatment center in Laguna Niguel, is pleased to announce its pet friendly rehab to help empower individuals to begin their journey to recovery.

Understanding the stress of arranging pet care, as well as the various emotional and financial strains associated, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.’s pet friendly rehab in Laguna Niguel is designed to treat substance abuse, mental health disorders, and co-occurring conditions with the addition of patient’s bringing their pets to stay with them at the treatment center. This approach enables patients to feel supported and has been shown to reduce their stress, anxiety, and behavioral health challenges often associated with addiction and mental health issues.

“We are committed to reducing barriers to treatment and providing accessible healthcare services,” said a spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. “We recognize that drug addiction and alcohol addiction can often be better treated with the support of pet-friendly rehab options, ensuring that clients are more likely to recover successfully.”

The licensed and experienced staff at the leading rehab facility are committed to assisting patients in finding the root cause of their addiction and, through expert counseling, therapy, and holistic services, aim to help them recover and maintain their sobriety. Pet Friendly Rehab at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. provides patients with the same experience and benefits of a traditional rehab program at the facility but with the added advantage of attending treatment with their furry companion, who can deliver unconditional love and support.

Prioritizing the well-being of both patients and their pets, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. utilizes an individualized treatment plan for every patient that expertly combines recreational group activities, exercise opportunities, and individual as well as group therapy. This personalized approach, in conjunction with the healthy and substance-free environment at the Laguna Niguel drug treatment facility, is what makes New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. one of the best rehab centers in California.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. encourages individuals considering pet friendly rehab to contact its specialist team today to learn more about the program and how it can help them heal and recover.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is a premium alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano that is committed to helping individuals break the cycle of addiction. Believing that sustainable life-long recovery and rehabilitation is achieved through the transformation of self, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. provides patients the knowledge, life skills, and resources through individualized treatment programs, therapy, and rehab so they can achieve a life worth living without drugs.

To learn more about New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. and its pet friendly rehab, please visit the website at https://nldetox.com/.

Our philosophy is to equip our clients with the knowledge, life skills, spiritual tool kit and emotional support to produce a meaningful character transformation necessary for sustained long-term recovery. Together we work diligently with our clients to uncover, discover, and discard; to unearth the authentic self in each client, healing the underlying causes of addiction.

