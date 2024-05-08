NBAA Announces 900th Certified Aviation Manager

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, May 8, 2024 – The National Business Aviation Association’s (NBAA’s) Certified Aviation Manager (CAM) Program has welcomed Wes Maness, director of maintenance at Flight Group Corporation, as the 900th professional to earn this certification – a significant milestone for a program has become the benchmark of leadership excellence in business aviation.

Launched in 2003, NBAA’s CAM program is recognized as the premier management certification program for aviation professionals. The program’s momentum has grown in recent years, with NBAA welcoming the 700th CAM recipient in 2021 and its 800th in 2022.

Maness considers CAM an investment in his career and in the value he brings to the table. “I’ve been a manager, a director and an executive, but continued learning and development is a must,” he said. “CAM really helped me understand the bigger picture by providing fresh insights into the diversity of knowledge and skills utilized in the business of corporate aviation. It also introduced me to a whole new group of peers that I will definitely stay connected to.”

“It’s truly an auspicious moment to welcome the 900th CAM. This is a testament to the industry’s recognition that the CAM program is the gold standard in business aviation management and a credential that is built to help the industry grow,” said Matthew Gray, CAM, assistant chief pilot at The Hershey Company and chair of the CAM Governing Board. “We continue to develop the CAM program to meet the ever-changing needs of our vital industry, and we look forward to celebrating our 1,000th certification very soon.”

NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen noted the broadening appeal of CAM certification. “In an environment where staff recruitment and retention are now critical, CAM raises the bar on providing aviation professionals the tools and strategies to develop their careers and elevate their leadership skills,” he said. “CAM is now a sought-after credential by many employers who appreciate the dedication required to achieve this certification and the vital knowledge gained by every CAM graduate.”

To help those interested in the certification, in 2020, NBAA launched Six Months to CAM – a structured, online study program that helps candidates balance work and personal responsibilities to successfully prepare for the CAM exam.

Last year, in recognition of the CAM program’s advances, NBAA launched the CAM Fellow Program to celebrate graduates who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to the program’s vision, “Prepare to Lead; Committed to Excellence.”

The CAM program is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies and is the first program in the aviation industry to receive this recognition. Learn more about the NBAA CAM program.

